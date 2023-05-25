June 8: Recycle, reuse and dispose in Leaside

Don Valley West councillor Jaye Robinson hosts Community Environment Day in the ward on June 8.

It takes place at Leaside Memorial Gardens, 1073 Millwood Rd., from 4 to 8 p.m.

This is your chance to bring in items like books, sporting goods, clothing and textiles for donation.

Small electronics, like computer monitors and cell phones, can be brought in for recycling.

Household hazardous waste — batteries, paint, propane tanks, solvents, glue, fluorescent bulbs and unused medications — can also be collected for proper disposal.

Loose compost will also be available for pick up, while supplies last. Bring your own bags (maximum of two per family).

A limited number of “Please Slow Down” lawn Signs will also be available for free on-site.

