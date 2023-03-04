Fireside Munsch poster
March 11–17: See the return of Munsch classics on stage

Four stories by beloved kids' author in one 'one wacky storytelling play' at Wychwood

Fireside Munsch, the hit solo show with actor M. John Kennedy, returns to the Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood Ave., for a one-week run.

It’s described as a high-energy performance of four zany stories by author Robert Munsch “performed as one wacky storytelling play.”

Presented for the whole family to enjoy (including children age 4 and up), this edition of Fireside Munsch, is based on the books Pigs, Below Zero, Something Good, and The Paper Bag Princess.

Show times are, March 11 at 10 a.m., March 12 at 10 a.m.and 5:30 p.m., and both March 13 and 17 at 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced from $25.

For tickets and show information, see the Ticket Owl website or query by email.

