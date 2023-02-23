bowl of soup
(Erik Mclean/Unsplash)
THINGS TO DO 

March 2: Taste the soup at Community Centre 55

Public invited to judge the area's best soup maker

Community Centre 55, at 55 Main St. in Upper Beaches, is holding its annual soup-tasting competition on March 2 and you can be the judge.

One of the judges, that is. The public is invited to taste the wares of various local soup-makers, and select their favourite.

It costs just $5, with the money going to support the centre’s programs.

The winning soup creator gets a cash prize and the Silver Ladle award.

The competition runs from 5 to 6:45 p.m.

For more information, call 416-691-1113 ext. 224 or email jade@centre55.com.

