March 2: Taste the soup at Community Centre 55

Community Centre 55, at 55 Main St. in Upper Beaches, is holding its annual soup-tasting competition on March 2 and you can be the judge.

One of the judges, that is. The public is invited to taste the wares of various local soup-makers, and select their favourite.

It costs just $5, with the money going to support the centre’s programs.

The winning soup creator gets a cash prize and the Silver Ladle award.

The competition runs from 5 to 6:45 p.m.

For more information, call 416-691-1113 ext. 224 or email jade@centre55.com.

