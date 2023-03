The Ralph Thornton Community Centre at 765 Queen St. E. is hosting a free tax clinic this winter.

You can file your taxes through the clinic three ways: by phone, virtually via Zoom, or by a limited in-person consultation clinics on March 25, April 22 and April 29.

To book an appointment and learn about eligibility requirements, call 416-392-6810 or query by email.

About this article: