March 28: Consult on Fairbank development

The city is holding a public consultation to give the community a chance to learn about and respond to a proposed development in the Fairbank area.

A bylaw amendment is being sought by Capitol Management Corp to allow a 35-storey, mixed-use building at 836 Roselawn Ave., 838 Roselawn and 131 Lyon Ct.

As described by the developer, the building is to consist of a seven-storey base with a 28-storey tower above. Floors 8 to 15 are to provide a transition between the base and the tower.

The building is to include retail at street level with the remaining floors containing residential uses.

The site is currently occupied by two four-storey rental apartment buildings and one two-storey mixed-use building housing a convenience store.

Application was first made to the city in December 2021.

The virtual meeting is to be held March 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Register in advance for the event at Webex.

