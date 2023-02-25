March 4: Raise funds for earthquake relief in Turkey

St. John the Baptist Norway church is hosting an event to raise funds for earthquake relief on March 4.

Baked goods and other items will be sold from 2 to 6 p.m. at the church, 470 Woodbine Ave. at Kingston Road.

All proceeds from the sale will go to AHBAP, a non-governmental organization providing aid and natural disaster coordination and assistance in Turkey.

The event, organized by Turkish community volunteers, is supported by the Ankara Library of Toronto and the Turkish Community Heritage Centre of Canada.

To donate baked goods or other items, contact gulersg@gmail.com or stoprak@rogers.com.

About this article: