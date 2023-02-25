St. John the Baptist Norway
THINGS TO DO 

March 4: Raise funds for earthquake relief in Turkey

Turkish mothers' baked goods and more for sale at east-end church event

0 Comment , , , , ,

St. John the Baptist Norway church is hosting an event to raise funds for earthquake relief on March 4.

Baked goods and other items will be sold from 2 to 6 p.m. at the church, 470 Woodbine Ave. at Kingston Road.

All proceeds from the sale will go to AHBAP, a non-governmental organization providing aid and natural disaster coordination and assistance in Turkey.

The event, organized by Turkish community volunteers, is supported by the Ankara Library of Toronto and the Turkish Community Heritage Centre of Canada.

To donate baked goods or other items, contact gulersg@gmail.com or stoprak@rogers.com.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: Feb 25 2023 11:25 am
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Oct. 13: Women Set the Pace continues run series

, , ,
Ve'ahavta outreach van

Hike for the homeless on the ‘coldest night of the year’

0 Comment , , , , ,
Upper Canada Choristers

June 17: Strawberry social fundraiser at Grace Church

, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *