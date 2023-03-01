March 8: Discuss three planned East Danforth highrise developments

A public consultation is being held on developments planned for Danforth Avenue, east of Main Street, that could add several thousand residents to the area.

The online meeting on March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. is considering three proposed developments:

Five new buildings ranging from 15 to 55 storeys to be added to the existing Main Square complex at 2675 Danforth Ave. More than 1,500 rental and condominium units are to be created, according to plans from developer Victoria Wood/Main Square LP.

Two towers of 33 and 44 storeys where the current Canadian Tire store stands at 2681 Danforth Ave. More than 900 residential units are to be created.

A 38-storey mixed-use building at 8 Dawes Rd.

Area residents can learn more about proposals from city planners and Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford, as well as have their say on the plans.

Register for the virtual meeting at the Webex registration page.

For information on how to participate in public consultations, see the city page on the subject.

