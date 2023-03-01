2575 Danforth Ave. development
INTENSIFIED DANFORTH: The building complex at Danforth Avenue and Main Street as envisioned by developers Victoria Wood/Main Square LP. (From submission to City of Toronto)
THINGS TO DO 

March 8: Discuss three planned East Danforth highrise developments

Virtual community consultation to look at projects on Danforth Avenue between Main Street and Dawes Road

0 Comment , , ,

A public consultation is being held on developments planned for Danforth Avenue, east of Main Street, that could add several thousand residents to the area.

2581 Danforth Avenue plans
MORE THAN TIRES: New complex on Canadian Tire site is to include a new store. (From submission to City of Toronto)

The online meeting on March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. is considering three proposed developments:

  • Five new buildings ranging from 15 to 55 storeys to be added to the existing Main Square complex at 2675 Danforth Ave. More than 1,500 rental and condominium units are to be created, according to plans from developer Victoria Wood/Main Square LP.
  • Two towers of 33 and 44 storeys where the current Canadian Tire store stands at 2681 Danforth Ave. More than 900 residential units are to be created.
  • A 38-storey mixed-use building at 8 Dawes Rd.

Area residents can learn more about proposals from city planners and Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford, as well as have their say on the plans.

Register for the virtual meeting at the Webex registration page.

2575 Danforth Ave. development
STREET’S NEW LOOK: Planned building complex seen from from Danforth Avenue. (From submission to City of Toronto)

For information on how to participate in public consultations, see the city page on the subject.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: Mar 1 2023 4:55 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

July 21: Storytelling workshop with Sage Tyrtle

, , ,
Collision led to robbery and assault

Stabbing and robbery sparked by vehicle accident on Danforth

, , , ,
Martha Bátiz book launch

Feb. 5: Martha Bátiz book launch at Dora Keogh Pub

, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *