swimming lessons
March 8: Start registering for recreational programs

City's programs to run April 1 to end of June

The city is opening registration for its spring recreation programs on March 8 at 7 a.m.

That’s when residents in Etobicoke, Toronto and East York can sign up for programs that run from April 1 to the end of June.

Residents in North York and Scarborough can start signing up for programs on March 10.

The city is offering about 10,000 courses with nearly 102,000 spaces in the program, including arts, fitness and wellness, general interest, sports and swimming.

You can visit the city’s spring recreation page to learn more about registration dates in your area and to find program and registration information.

Posted: Mar 1 2023 10:18 am
