pruning
(Photo by Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)
THINGS TO DO 

March 9: Be proud of your pruning

Master Gardener speaks to Leaside Garden Society

0 Comment ,

The Leaside Garden Society is continuing its speaker series with a Zoom meeting on March 9, starting at 7 p.m.

Sean James
Sean James is speaking to the Leaside Garden Society.

Master Gardener and writer Sean James is speaking on “Proud of my Pruning.”

James was named by Landscape Ontario as 2020’s and 2021’s “garden communicator of the year,” so gardeners know they will be getting the best expert advice as he discusses how to prune woody ornamentals — shrubs to trees — young and old.

He demonstrates how to make proper cuts and maintain aging shrubs and helps identify diseases and how to deal with them.

Guests and new members are always welcome to join the society for its meetings.

Visit the Leaside Gardening Society website or send an email for more information.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: Mar 2 2023 6:04 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Plan now for garden season

,

Plants to get your garden noticed

, , , , , , , , , ,
Leaside Garden Society's scholarship

Garden society launches scholarship for horticultural studies

, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *