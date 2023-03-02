March 9: Be proud of your pruning

The Leaside Garden Society is continuing its speaker series with a Zoom meeting on March 9, starting at 7 p.m.

Master Gardener and writer Sean James is speaking on “Proud of my Pruning.”

James was named by Landscape Ontario as 2020’s and 2021’s “garden communicator of the year,” so gardeners know they will be getting the best expert advice as he discusses how to prune woody ornamentals — shrubs to trees — young and old.

He demonstrates how to make proper cuts and maintain aging shrubs and helps identify diseases and how to deal with them.

Guests and new members are always welcome to join the society for its meetings.

Visit the Leaside Gardening Society website or send an email for more information.

