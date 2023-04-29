May 1–7: Celebrate Youth Week in Toronto

May 1 to May 7 is declared Youth Week to celebrate youth engagement and showcase the abilities and talents of youth from diverse communities across Toronto in the areas of civic engagement, recreation, arts and sports.

Young people throughout Toronto can participate in free events that focus on visual and performance arts, personal development, and civic engagement mixed in with some fun.

Here are just some of the events lined up:

April 29, 1–5 p.m.: Youth Week Official Kick-Off at the New Generation Recreation Centre, 2694 Eglinton Ave. W.

at the New Generation Recreation Centre, 2694 Eglinton Ave. W. April 30, 11–12 p.m.: Chop It Like Its HOT at Oriole Community Centre, 2975 Don Mills Rd. W. Youth of all abilities showcase their cooking and baking skills through a culinary competition.

at Oriole Community Centre, 2975 Don Mills Rd. W. Youth of all abilities showcase their cooking and baking skills through a culinary competition. May 1–7: ResilienTOgether , Artscape Daniels Launchpad, 130 Queens Quay E., Suite 423. Celebrating youth artistic expression with a visual arts exhibit and live music performances.

, Artscape Daniels Launchpad, 130 Queens Quay E., Suite 423. Celebrating youth artistic expression with a visual arts exhibit and live music performances. May 1, 5–7 p.m.: Ice Cream Bar Event at Rathburn Area Youth Space, 500 The East Mall.

at Rathburn Area Youth Space, 500 The East Mall. May 1, 4–8 p.m.: Karaoke & Cooking at Parkway Community Centre, 55 Forest Manor Rd.

at Parkway Community Centre, 55 Forest Manor Rd. May 1, 6–8 p..m.: Games Night at Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St.

at Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St. May 1: 5:30–8:30 p.m.: Nail Design at Heron Park Community Centre, 292 Manse Rd.

at Heron Park Community Centre, 292 Manse Rd. May 1, 6–9 p.m.: Drag Master – Makeup Tutorial : Realness, STRIDES Toronto, 1200 Markham Rd.

: Realness, STRIDES Toronto, 1200 Markham Rd. May 2, 5–9 p.m.: Games Night at Lawrence Heights Community Centre

at Lawrence Heights Community Centre May 2, 6:30–9:30 p.m.: Drag Master – Sewing and Design Workshop at Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St.

at Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St. May 2, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Drag Master – Makeup Tutorial : Flawless at Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St.

: Flawless at Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne St. May 2, 5–8 p.m.: Escape Room at Antibes Community Centre, 140 Antibes Dr.

at Antibes Community Centre, 140 Antibes Dr. May 2, 4–6 p.m.: Pancake Party at Elmbank Community Centre, 10 Rampart Rd.

at Elmbank Community Centre, 10 Rampart Rd. May 3, 2:30–7:30 p.m.: Tuft Rug Making at Native Child Family Services Toronto, 156 Galloway Rd.

at Native Child Family Services Toronto, 156 Galloway Rd. May 3: 4–6 p.m.: Yoga and Mindfulness at Don Montgomery Community Centre, 2467 Eglinton Ave. E.

at Don Montgomery Community Centre, 2467 Eglinton Ave. E. May 3, 4–6 p.m.: Pancake Party at Elmbank Community Centre, 10 Rampart Rd.

at Elmbank Community Centre, 10 Rampart Rd. May 3, 4–8 p.m.: T-Shirt Logo Design at North Kipling Community Centre, 2 Rowntree Rd

at North Kipling Community Centre, 2 Rowntree Rd May 3, 5–7 p.m.: DIY Circuit Workshop , Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St.

, Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St. May 3, 4–8 p.m.: 3-0n-3 Basketball , Jimmie Simpson Community Centre

, Jimmie Simpson Community Centre May 3, 4–8 p.m.: Barber Fades , Jimmie Simpson Community Centre, 870 Queen St. E.

, Jimmie Simpson Community Centre, 870 Queen St. E. May 3, 4–8 p.m.: BBQ , Jimmie Simpson Community Centre, 870 Queen St. E.

, Jimmie Simpson Community Centre, 870 Queen St. E. May 3, 5:30–8 p.m.: Paint Night , Northwood Community Centre, 15 Clubhouse Ct.

, Northwood Community Centre, 15 Clubhouse Ct. May 4, 4–4:45 p.m.: Youth Week Trivia at Gibson House Museum, Youth teams test their knowledge on local history, culture, and film. Treats provided.

at Gibson House Museum, Youth teams test their knowledge on local history, culture, and film. Treats provided. May 4, 4–6 p.m.: Artist in the 6ix , Gala and Marketplace at Hart House, 7 Hart House Cir., University of Toronto. Aspiring youth artists display their work followed by a marketplace for artists to sell their work.

, Gala and Marketplace at Hart House, 7 Hart House Cir., University of Toronto. Aspiring youth artists display their work followed by a marketplace for artists to sell their work. May 4, 5–8 p.m.: Karaoke at Lawrence Heights Community Centre, 5 Replin Rd.

at Lawrence Heights Community Centre, 5 Replin Rd. May 4, 4–7 p.m.: Caribbean Cooking at New Generation Community Centre

at New Generation Community Centre May 4, 5–7 p.m.: Cupcake Decorating Competition at Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St.

at Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St. May 4, 5–8 p.m.: Sip Smoothies and Paint at Falstaff Community Centre

at Falstaff Community Centre May 4, 4–6 p.m.: Bake Off Competition at Northwood Community Centre

at Northwood Community Centre May 5, 6–9 p.m.: ResilienTOgether Performing Arts Show , Artscape Daniels Launchpad, 130 Queens Quay E., Suite 423. Performances by spoken word artists and musicians.

, Artscape Daniels Launchpad, 130 Queens Quay E., Suite 423. Performances by spoken word artists and musicians. May 5, 4–8 p.m.: Paint Night and Appetizers at Power House Recreation Centre, 65 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Dr.

at Power House Recreation Centre, 65 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Dr. May 5, 6:30 to 8 p.m.: BBQ at Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter St.

at Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter St. May 5, 4–6:30 p.m.: Bubble Soccer & Wheelchair Basketball at Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter St.

at Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter St. May 5: 4:30–6p.m.: Glow in The Dark Dodgeball at Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St.

at Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St. My 5, 5–8 p.m.: Movie Night at Elmbank Community Centre, 10 Rampart Rd.

at Elmbank Community Centre, 10 Rampart Rd. May 6, 6–8 p.m.: T-Shirt Design at Heron Park Community Centre, 292 Manse Rd.

Also, STOMP Urban Dance Competition/Showcase returns to Meridian Hall, 1 Front st. E., on May 6 for its 20th edition. Dance teams from across Toronto will be competing, presenting this year’s “Evolution ” theme, starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5. More information on the city’s website.

Many more events are taking place at Toronto Public Library branches. See their full list events.

