May 10: Celebrate Leaside’s 110th anniversary

Leasiders are invited to join friends, neighbours, local businesses, community advocates and political reps on May 10 to help celebrate the 110th anniversary of the incorporation of the Town of Leaside.

The celebration is organized by the Leaside Business Park Association, Leaside Residents Association, Leaside Heritage Preservation Society, Leaside Life, and Amsterdam BrewHall.

It is held at Amsterdam Brewhall, 45 Esandar Dr., from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and include a free drink ticket and food — plus entry in a draw for door prizes.

Get your tickets at Eventbrite.

