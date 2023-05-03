Amsterdam Brewhall site for Leaside 110th anniversary celebration
THINGS TO DO 

May 10: Celebrate Leaside’s 110th anniversary

Amsterdam Brewhall is site for local celebration

0 Comment , ,

Leasiders are invited to join friends, neighbours, local businesses, community advocates and political reps on May 10 to help celebrate the 110th anniversary of the incorporation of the Town of Leaside.

The celebration is organized by the Leaside Business Park Association, Leaside Residents Association, Leaside Heritage Preservation Society, Leaside Life, and Amsterdam BrewHall.

It is held at Amsterdam Brewhall, 45 Esandar Dr., from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and include a free drink ticket and food — plus entry in a draw for door prizes.

Get your tickets at Eventbrite.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: May 3 2023 10:35 am
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Watching Raptors game in Leaside

Leasiders upbeat in ‘Jurassic Park’ despite Raptors’ loss

, , , , ,

Business is bouncing

, , , , , , , , ,

Fairlawn is ‘like a family’ for church’s music director

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *