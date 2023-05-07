May 14: Support the Sporting Life 10K run

The annual Sporting Life 10K is off and running again on May 14, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.

This year the run is in support of Campfire Circle, giving the healing power of camp to kids and families impacted by childhood cancer or serious illness.

General registration is sold out already.

But you can support the run by donating to a participant on the website and by cheering on the runners.