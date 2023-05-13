Community Environment Day header
THINGS TO DO 

May 20: Donate, recycle and dispose at east-end environment day

First of two Community Environment Days in Toronto-Danforth ward

0 Comment , , ,

Toronto-Danforth councillor Paul Fletcher is hosting the first of two Community Environment Days on Saturday.

It will take place at Dieppe Park, 455 Cosburn Ave., on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Environment Day posterIt’s your opportunities to bring in items like books, sporting goods, clothing and textiles for donation.

Electronics, like computer monitors and cell phones, can be brought in for recycling.

And household hazardous waste — batteries, paint, propane tanks, solvents and glue — can be collected for proper disposal.

Kitchen containers and compost

Kitchen containers for organics will be available for purchase.

Also, free loose or bagged compost will be available while supplies last. The compost is made from yard waste and organic material collected at the curb across Toronto.

Live music will be provided by Langford Amplified.

Paper shredding services will also be available, with each household is limited to two bags of paper for shredding.

The next one

The next Community Environment Day in the ward will be Sept. 17 at Bridgepoint Hospital and Jack Layton Way from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: May 13 2023 4:58 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

End of the line for the OMB?

, , , , ,

Bank celebrates 100 years on Danforth

, , , , , ,

Beaches-Leslieville Daily Updates: May–June 2020

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *