May 27: Celebrate 100 years at R.H. McGregor

Former students, parents and community members are invited to celebrate the the 100th anniversary of R.H. McGregor Elementary School, 555 Mortimer Ave. on Saturday, May 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The schedule includes tours of the quarter-century school rooms and the Century School House, presentations, musical performances, refreshments and more. Memories, artifacts and photos have also been collected for an historical display at the celebration event.

Get more information and RSVP online.

About this article: