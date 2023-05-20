Century School House in 2018
THINGS TO DO 

May 27: Celebrate 100 years at R.H. McGregor

East York elementary school marks century with look at past, present and future

0 Comment ,

Former students, parents and community members are invited to celebrate the the 100th anniversary of R.H. McGregor Elementary School, 555 Mortimer Ave. on Saturday, May 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The schedule includes tours of the quarter-century school rooms and  the Century School House, presentations, musical performances, refreshments and more. Memories, artifacts and photos have also been collected for an historical display at the celebration event.

Get more information and RSVP online.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: May 20 2023 12:38 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

RH McGregor one of school closures

Six more school closures due to COVID outbreaks

, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *