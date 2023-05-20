Cherry Beach Park
Cherry Beach Park (Jeff Hitchcock, CC BY 2.0}
May 27: Join Cherry Beach cleanup and climate fair

Many community groups participating in water and shoreline cleanup, and Eco-Fair

Cherry Beach cleanup posterShoreline Revival Group, A Park for All, and other local organizations are hosting the Cherry Beach Blossom Clean-up and Eco-Fair on May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can help clean up the Cherry Beach shoreline and water, as well as enjoy the educational activities, games and the chance to interact with the many community groups taking part in the event.

 

 

May 20 2023


