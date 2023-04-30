May 6: Learn to fight climate change at schoolyard expo

The first-ever Danforth Nature and Climate Expo is taking place in the schoolyard at Wilkinson Junior Public School at 53 Donlands Avenue, just north of Danforth Avenue, on May 6.

The city-initiated event will feature 25 tables staffed by local organizations, presenting information about nature conservation, ecology and what you can do to fight climate change — as well as offering free plant-based foods, activities for kids and guest speakers.

The aim is to motivate both and parents to take action against climate change, say organizers.

The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See the full Streeter news story for more information about the event .

About this article: