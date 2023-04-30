Danforth Nature and Climate Expo header
THINGS TO DO 

May 6: Learn to fight climate change at schoolyard expo

Danforth Nature and Climate Expo to motivate people of all ages to preserve environment

0 Comment ,

The first-ever Danforth Nature and Climate Expo is taking place in the schoolyard at Wilkinson Junior Public School at 53 Donlands Avenue, just north of Danforth Avenue, on May 6.

The city-initiated event will feature 25 tables staffed by local organizations, presenting information about nature conservation, ecology and what you can do to fight climate change — as well as offering free plant-based foods, activities for kids and guest speakers.

Danforth Nature and Climate Change Expo poster

The aim is to motivate both and parents to take action against climate change, say organizers.

The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

See the full Streeter news story for more information about the event .

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
PinterestSave

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 30 2023 12:49 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition: Toronto
Tagged:

You May Also Like

East York Civic Centre header

Riverdale-East York Daily Updates: July–December 2021

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
climate change photo of girl holding globe and plant

East-end school to host climate change festival

0 Comment , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *