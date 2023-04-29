electronics recycling
May 6–7: Recycle your electronics

Toronto-Leaside Rotary Club hosting two-day event on Overlea

The Toronto-Leaside Rotary Club is holding an electronic recycling event over two days at the East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.

You can bring CDs, CD players, DVD players, radios, monitors, desktop, computers, laptops, batteries and other  electronics to recycle. (No light fixtures or appliances though, please.)

Rotarians will be on site by the Kandahar Kebab on May 6 and 6 from 9 a.m.  to 4 p.m.

Funds are going to local charities.

For more information, see the Rotarians’ website or query by email.



