May 6–7: Recycle your electronics

The Toronto-Leaside Rotary Club is holding an electronic recycling event over two days at the East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.

You can bring CDs, CD players, DVD players, radios, monitors, desktop, computers, laptops, batteries and other electronics to recycle. (No light fixtures or appliances though, please.)

Rotarians will be on site by the Kandahar Kebab on May 6 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Funds are going to local charities.

For more information, see the Rotarians’ website or query by email.

