Sept. 1–4: See the world’s best street performers

BuskerFest gathers some of the most talented street performers from around the world. From Sept. 1 to 4, the festival showcases circus acts, acrobatics, magic shows, comedy performances and more.

In addition to the entertainment, BuskerFest features food vendors, artisan stalls, and a beer garden, creating a complete sensory experience for attendees.

The event supports Epilepsy Toronto, a local charitable organization providing services and support to individuals and families affected by epilepsy.

BuskerFest is is held at Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E. Admission is $10.

Hours are:

Friday, noon–10 p.m.

Saturday, noon–10 p.m.

Sunday, noon–10 p.m.

Monday, noon–7 p.m.

For more information and advance passes, see the BuskerFest website.