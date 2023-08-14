Sept. 1–4: See the world’s best street performers
BuskerFest gathers some of the most talented street performers from around the world. From Sept. 1 to 4, the festival showcases circus acts, acrobatics, magic shows, comedy performances and more.
In addition to the entertainment, BuskerFest features food vendors, artisan stalls, and a beer garden, creating a complete sensory experience for attendees.
The event supports Epilepsy Toronto, a local charitable organization providing services and support to individuals and families affected by epilepsy.
BuskerFest is is held at Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E. Admission is $10.
Hours are:
- Friday, noon–10 p.m.
- Saturday, noon–10 p.m.
- Sunday, noon–10 p.m.
- Monday, noon–7 p.m.
For more information and advance passes, see the BuskerFest website.