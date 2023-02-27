Central Eglinton Community Centre
THINGS TO DO 

Starting March 6: Get help with your taxes at community centre

Central Eglinton Community Centre offers in-person or online tax clinic

0 Comment

You can get your taxes done with help from experts at Central Eglinton Community Centre, 160 Eglinton Ave. E.

The free income tax clinic begins March 6 with your choice of in-person or virtual consultation.

The clinic is available by appointment only. Call 416-392-0511, ext. 0, to book in-person help. Email TaxClinic@centraleglinton.com on or after Feb. 28 to arrange a virtual or telephone session.

Appointments can be arranged for mornings, afternoons and evenings on weekdays and on Saturdays.

When you come for your appointment, remember to bring all your tax slips and receipts.

This service is for those of modest means only and income guidelines will apply. The clinic cannot handle returns involving business, self-employed, bankruptcy, rental income, capital gains or death returns.

 




Feb 27 2023
THINGS TO DO



