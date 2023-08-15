Sundays: Shop at the Eglinton Way farmers’ market

Here’s a reminder the Eglinton Way market is still on every week throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall.

It’s on every Sunday — rain or shine — from 8 a.m. to 1 p..m., presented by the Eglinton Way BIA in the Green P parking lot at 125 Burnaby Blvd., near Castle Knock Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

The market features fruit and vegetable vendors, bakers, barbecue, treats and handmade crafts from about 35 vendors with live music from local performers providing a sonic backdrop.

More information may be found on the Eglinton Way website.