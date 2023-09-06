Sundays: Catch the midtown market before it ends

Here’s a reminder the Eglinton Way Farmer’s Market is still on every week through what’s left of summer and into the fall until Oct. 29.

It’s on every Sunday — rain or shine — from 8 a.m. to 1 p..m., presented by the Eglinton Way BIA in the Green P parking lot at 125 Burnaby Blvd., near Castle Knock Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

The market features fruit and vegetable vendors, bakers, barbecue, treats and handmade crafts from about 35 vendors with live music from local performers provides a sonic backdrop.

More information may be found on the Eglinton Way website.