Tuesdays: See the Legislative Buildings from inside

Apparently Queen’s Park is for more than political debating and protesting in front of.

Through most of the summer, the legislative building is also available for public tours. You can still get in on this as the tours run every week until Sept. 4.

The historic building, opened in 1893, features a rich wood and marble interior. The centrepiece of the structure is the chamber where debates take place and laws are passed.

The tour is 30 minutes long and free, though you have to register in advance.

Tours are Tuesdays every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Queen’s Park is located at 111 Wellesley St. W., short walks from either the Museum and Queen’s Park subway stations.