Davenport Daily Updates

Snow-clearing extended to all our sidewalks

After a two-year trial with new, smaller sidewalk plows in Davenport, Eglinton-Lawrence and other wards, Toronto is extending its snow-clearing program to all sidewalks across the city, council decided yesterday.

“Council’s approval today will ensure we can provide sidewalk snow removal across the city starting this winter,” Mayor John Tory said. Get the full story.

Power out across midtown neighbourhoods

Power has been restored to hundreds of homes hit by an outage in midtown this morning, Toronto Hydro says.

Hydro reported the blackout appears to have hit an area between north of Eglinton Avenue and St. Clair Avenue, east of Allen Road.

But residents on social media also reported outages this morning in neighbourhoods further east, such as Moore Park, Sherwood Park and North Leaside.

We’ve restored power to many customers in the affected area at this time. Crews are on site and are working to restore power to the remaining customers as quickly and safely as possible. We thank everyone for their patience. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) June 6, 2021

Car hunted after cyclist seriously injured

Police have released images showing a car that allegedly struck a bicycle on Ossington Street two weeks ago and left the cyclist with serious injuries.

At about 10:40 p.m. on May 15, a vehicle heading north on Ossington, north of Northumberland Street, struck the 25-year-old cyclist, police reported today.

The vehicle, described as a white Fiat 500, fled the scene, north on Ossington.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact them.

Suspected shooter arrested, two others outstanding

A suspect in a shooting was arrested and two firearms were seized by police after a pursuit by car, a crash, and a chase on foot, police said today.

On May 19 after 7 p.m. officers responded to calls for shots fired into a building at 34 Pelham Ave., according to a report on the Toronto Police Service news page.

Later members of the 11 Division major crime unit members spotted near the scene a silver sedan that was reported to be involved. The same vehicle had also been reported by witnesses near gunshots at the same location two nights earlier, police said. See the full story.

Man shot outside home on Wallace Avenue

A man is in hospital after a shooting outside a home in the Wallace-Emerson neighbourhood late last night, police reported on social media.

At 11:38 p.m., officers responded to reports that someone had been shot, possible in a drive-by shooting, at 30 Wallace Ave., west of Dufferin and Bloor streets, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took him to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Wallace was closed between Dufferin and Pauline Avenue for the investigation.

Tennis, basketball and other outdoor recreations are back

Local tennis courts, basketball courts and sports fields should be busy with people getting their outdoor exercise again this long weekend, as long as they keep physically distanced.

Following Ontario’s go-ahead yesterday, the city is reopening its outdoor recreational amenities — albeit with public health restrictions in place — as of May 22.

Get the whole story.

Davenport-area shooting reported

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Davenport Road and Osler Street yesterday evening. When they arrived in the area around 9 p.m., officers found evidence of gunfire but no victims, police reported on social media.

This came shortly after they also received reports of a man with a gun in Trinity-Bellwoods Park.

New locations for speed cameras

The city is moving its 50 automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices to begin a third round of ticketing in June.

The ASE devices, commonly called speed cameras or photo radar, have until recently been located on Laughton and

Ruskin avenue in Davenport ward.

The new locations where you’ll have to watch your speeding in this area are:

Dufferin Street near Waterloo Avenue

Concord Avenue north of College Street

Same man wanted for store break-ins in east and west ends

Today the police released information on a suspect in break-ins in the Queen Street East area last weekend — and it turns out to be a man they were already seeking for a similar series of store break-ins on Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue.

Images of the man being sought for both break-and-enter sprees were released by police. See the full story.

Vehicle sought in failing-to-remain investigation

A 70-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries in a collision at Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue in the Junction Triangle area on May 1 at 3:30 p.m., police report.

Traffic Services are looking for a 2019-2020 Ford Fusion, coloured black with titanium trim, which allegedly made a left turn from westbound Dupont to southbound Campbell, striking a man on a bicycle and then fleeing the scene.

An image of the sought vehicle has been released by police.

Arrest in hate-motivated assaults investigation

An arrest has been made a month after a series of assaults that police called hate-motivated. Between April 9 and 11, a man allegedly spit on people at Christie, Lansdowne and Wellesley subway stations and in one case was said to have yelled racial slurs. (See original story and images.)

O’Sullivan Martinez, 26, of Toronto was arrested on May 5, police report. He faces 21 charges including multiple counts each of assault, causing a disturbance, failing to comply with probation and breach of recognizance.

He was to appear at court virtually on May 7.

Man sought in sex assault after bus ride

Police today have released images of a man being sought in the investigation of a sexual assault near Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West at about 1 a.m. on April 30.

A man is reported to have sat on a bus near a woman and approached her after she left the bus at the Dufferin Station.

After allegedly sexually assaulting he reportedly fled westbound through an alley.

The man is described as about 40 and wearing a red jacket, a grey-hooded sweater, dark pants, a black face mask, a dark blue toque with blue and yellow stripes on the brim. He was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Rooftop rescue in three-alarm fire

A three-alarm blaze engulfed the top floor of a three-storey commercial building at College Street and Ossington Avenue yesterday afternoon.

Two people escaped the blaze, one having to jump from the third floor onto a second-floor rooftop and await rescue by firefighters. Here’s the full story.

Police crackdown on gatherings starts today

If you’re getting together in our west end parks or on our beaches with friends or family who don’t live with you, watch out for the cops. They’re taking the latest prohibition against large gatherings — indoors and outdoors — quite seriously.

Like other divisions, 11, 12, 13 and 14 Divisions have even formed a special unit to find, break up and fine large groups flouting the rules. (The fines can surpass $10,000.)

Or better yet, give us all a break in the fight against COVID-19 — and don’t do it. See the full story.

Subway assaults were hate-motivated, police suspect

A spate of assaults at Christie, Lansdowne and Wellesley subway stations on April 9 and 11 are suspected of being a hate crime, police say.

They have released security camera images of a man they are seeking in their investigation of three incidents in which a man allegedly spit on another person and in at least one case is said to have yelled racial slurs. See the story and images.

Reports of shooting, victim not found

Police received reports that someone was shot in the stomach at about 3:30 p.m. today east of Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue. On the scene, they recovered a firearm and took one person into custody, but half an hour later they still had not found the reported victim, police said in an online message.

The search included temporarily shutting down Bloor Street in the block between Roxton Road and Shaw Street.

Still no word on the apparently wounded victim. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

COVID cases found at Dufferin Mall grocery store

Two team members at Andrew and Shelley’s No Frills, 900 Dufferin St., have tested positive for COVID-19, Loblaw Companies reported today.

The last days the employees worked at the store at the Dufferin Mall were April 3 and 5, according to the store’s parent company.

All Toronto schools shut down

Only yesterday Toronto Public Health advised the closing of 20 schools across Toronto for COVID investigations. Today the rest of Toronto’s elementary, middle and secondary schools are shuttered on the orders of Toronto’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Students are to transition to remote learning which is to continue until April 18 — although this end date may also be extended, TPH warns. See the full story.

Man sought in assault investigation

Police released an image and security video clip today in an attempt to identify a man.

He is sought in an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault on March 29 at about 2:05 a.m. near Bloor Street West and Rusholme Road.

The man is described as being 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and having a thin build. He was wearing a grey, hooded sweater with the hood up, a dark jacket, dark pants, and light running shoes. He was also wearing a black balaclava with the eyes and mouth cut out, police say.

Rash of COVID cases at Sobeys store

The Sobeys store at 840 Dupont St. has experienced four cases of COVID-19 among its staff over three days, according to the grocery chain’s online reporting.

Three of those cases were reported today at the store east of Ossington Avenue. The last days worked were March 19 for two of the affected employees and March 24 for the third.

This follows the report on March 25 of another staff member testing positive at this location, the last day on the job also being March 19.

Arrest for three store robberies

A man has been arrested after a police investigation of three retail robberies near Dupont Street and Davenport Road between Jan. 12 and March 24, police said today.

In each alleged robbery, a man with a mask on and a hood over his head is reported to have approached the checkout counter and handed the employee a note saying he had a gun and demanding cash. He fled on foot with cash.

Members of the holdup squad identified a man, carried out a search, and found the man in possession of clothing worn during the robberies, according to police.

Jeremy Gerard David, 38, of Toronto faces three counts of robbery and three counts of disguise With intent. He appeared in court virtually on March 25.

Man reported to have chased girls in park sought by police

Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly chased three girls around a park near Dufferin and Bloor streets on March 10 about 5:45 p.m.

The girls reportedly managed to run away from the man.

Police today released a security camera image of a man. He is described as being 5-foot and in his late teens to early 20s, with a slim build and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket, black pants and camouflage-coloured headphones, and he was holding a basketball.

The man is being sought in a criminal harassment investigation.

City promises to revive Little Jamaica

Mayor John Tory has promised at a virtual public meeting to give Little Jamaica the long-overdue attention it deserves.

Plans to rejuvenate the Eglinton West business and residential community were discussed by Tory, city councillors, local businesspeople and others at the March 4 meeting. Read the story about the meeting.

New locations coming for photo radar

You have until May to improve your driving on Dufferin Street, near Waterloo Avenue, and on Concord Avenue, north of College Street. That’s when the city’s automatic speed enforcement (ASE) devices will be moved to these locations to catch speeding drivers in Davenport ward.

This will be the third locations for the ASEs. They are currently snapping pictures of speeders and issuing tickets at their sites on Ruskin Avenue and Laughton Avenue.

Public meeting to help save Little Jamaica

On March 4, Toronto-St. Paul’s councillor Josh Matlow is hosting a public conversation to “meaningfully support the future of Eglinton’s Black-owned and operated businesses, and celebrate the character and identity of Little Jamaica.”

The commercial district, on Eglinton Avenue West, has struggled for years through the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction and most recently from the COVID-19 public health lockdowns.

Get the full story.

How safe do you feel? Tell the city

The deadline is approaching to fill out the SafeTO survey. The city wants to know the level of safety and wellbeing you feel in your community, and your priorities for the SafeTO plan to guide social systems — like community services, healthcare, policing — in serving Torontonians.

The online survey, which should take less than 10 minutes, is to be completed before March 12.

As a new season of the gun shapes up….

We need strong gun control to help stop handgun violence that is once again terrorizing Toronto residents — in all parts of the city. And the federal government ban on military-style assault weapons, while welcome, is not nearly enough, Streeter editorial argues.

Read and comment on the editorial.

Davenport neighbourhoods in middling range of COVID rates

The Davenport area has experienced COVID-19 rates lower than some suburban neighbourhoods but higher than many others in central Toronto, judging by the latest figures from the province. The city’s mapping of the COVID rates over a recent three-week period, for example, shows the joint Dovercourt-Wallace Emerson-Junction community with 248 cases per 100,000 population, while the Caledonia-Fairbank community has a rate of 482 cases.

These are both well below the worst-hit areas in Toronto with more than 700 cases per 100,000, but also well above areas with rates below 100 cases. See how our neighbourhoods compare to other central, midtown and east-end areas.

COVID variant found at long-term care home

An employee at the Castleview Wychwood Towers long-term care home has tested positive for a COVID-19 variant, the city revealed yesterday. The worker in the city-operated home, at 351 Christie St. in the Davenport neighbourhood, does not have direct contact with residents, according to a city news release.

All residents and staff who could have been exposed were tested yesterday and no one at the home has symptoms, the city said. Get the full story.

Woman charged after arson suspect identified as male

A woman faces arson charges after multiple fires were set on College Street in the Palmerston area.

An initial police report said they were looking for a man wearing a red jacket, black and white toque, and dark jeans. Several images of a “suspect” were released. See the story.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

Special dinners-for-two and online social events are among the ways being offered to lovers to enjoy this Feb. 14 during the lockdown.

Order or sign up online now for a safe Valentine’s Day in Toronto. Here are some suggestions.

Coffee chain withdrawing from local neighbourhoods

Starbucks closures currently taking affect in Toronto are concentrated in central areas, including Davenport-area locations such as 1090 Bloor St. West at Gladstone Avenue and 900 Dufferin St. in Dufferin Mall.

It’s part of a Canada-wide cutback by the U.S.-based coffee chain as it moves to alternative, digital means of delivering all those Tall, Grande and Venti beverages. See the whole story.

COVID cases at local food and drug chains

Grocery stores and drug marts in this area have announced several positive tests for COVID-19 among their employees over the past week.

The Metro store at 735 College Street leads with three recent cases, reported on Jan. 14, 17 and 23. This store has also reported previous cases (see Jan. 12 and other items below).

Sobeys reported a single case at its 840 Dupont St. store on Jan. 19.

Caledonia drivers drew second-most ASE speeding tickets

More than 5,500 speeding tickets were issued by two photo radar stations in Davenport ward over five months last year, according to figures released today.

This is well above the numbers racked up in other parts of Toronto. Across the city, 50 automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices issued 53,090 tickets during the first round — an average of nearly 1,062 per location.

In Davenport, the camera on Caledonia Road, north of Rogers Road, caught 4,267 drivers — the second-highest number in Toronto.

The camera on Gladstone Avenue, south of Cross Street, issued only 1,271 tickets, but this is still above average.

These tickets were from the first round of automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices from July 6 to Nov. 30, 2020.

The devices, placed mainly near schools, were moved to new locations beginning in late November. See the full story.

Local libraries open for pickup and drop-off

Branches of the Toronto Public Library will remain open during the lockdown beginning tomorrow — but for pickup and drop-off of library materials only.

Current operational hours are being maintained. A previous communication that branches will close at 8 p.m. was mistaken, the TPL says.

COVID cases reported at Metro store

Metro grocery stores reported two positive COVID-19 tests in the area yesterday.

On Jan. 11, the store at 735 College St., found positive COVID-19 tests of two employees. Their last day of work was recorded as Jan. 8.

