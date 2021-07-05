Forest Hill Daily Updates

Tenants group commended by mayor

The 440 Winona Tenant Association received honourable mention when recipients of the Mayor’s Community Safety Awards were announced today.

Mayor John Tory and other other municipal representatives, along with sponsor Bell, presented the awards virtually to six community safety projects, each receiving $1,000 to continue their work aimed at improving safety in Toronto.

The 440 Winona group was one of two organizations to receive honourable mention. It is described in the city press release as a “community safety committee that was created in response to a violent incident that took place in the neighbourhood where tenants were either survivors of violence in Canada or from their countries of origin.”

In April, 2020, a man was shot dead on Winona Drive near Vaughan Road.

“Following the incident, the 440 Winona Tenant Association has worked to provide a COVID-safe community project to promote emotional healing through counselling and art,” according to the statement. “The group sessions include participation from a counsellor, artist and a person experienced in supporting community safety committees. The project goes beyond simply asking for more police, and relies on tenant communication, strong relations with policy makers, self-help and strategic use of police resources.”

Cannabis shops high over re-opening

Cannabis shops across midtown have survived the pandemic. Some have even benefited from it. In any case they all seem excited about soon being able to serve their clientele in-store.

The cannabis culture is ready to make a comeback too — with a few changes, they say. See the full story.

On-street parking enforcement to resume Monday

Be careful when and where you park after this weekend. During the lockdown months you may have gotten away with parking on streets longer than the city-wide three-hour limit or in front of your house without an up-to-date permit, as police have been been lax in enforcing these and other parking rules.

But that’s about to change. As the province begins to reopen and traffic increases, routine enforcement of on-street parking regulations is to resume, starting 12:01 a.m. on June 14, Toronto police announced today.

You’ll have a little more time to get your residential on-street permits in order though. Enforcement of those violations will begin on June 21.

Celebration of stopping Spadina Expressway planned

Eglinton-Lawrence councillor Mike Colle is announcing today plans to mark the 50th anniversary of stopping the Spadina Expressway on June 5.

This celebration comes on the day the Allen Road, what remains of the intended expressway, is to be closed for vehicles by the city’s ActiveTO initiative.

The Spadina Expressway was intended to connect downtown Toronto to the suburb of North York, cutting though the Forest Hill and other areas, but it was cancelled on June 5, 1971 — after demonstrations and opposition from area residents — by Premier William Davis who instead built the Spadina-University subway line.

“The stopping of the Spadina Expressway was probably the most important decision made in the 20th century in shaping the future of the City of Toronto,” Colle said in a promotion for a press conference today. “By stopping the expressway, we not only said no to American-style expressways, but also saved Toronto’s ravines from becoming expressways.”

Apartment rents down in Forest Hill area during pandemic

The Forest Hill North neighbourhood experienced one of Toronto’s biggest drops in condo and apartment rents since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, according to a recent survey. And the Casa Loma area is close behind. Respectively, their rents decreased 31 and 29 per cent in the first four months of this year from the same period in 2020.

But there are signs rents across Toronto may be stabilizing and preparing to rise again, the survey found. Get all the facts in the full story.

Allen Road to be partially closed to vehicles — but not yet

The city plans to close part of Allen Road to vehicles as part of ActiveTO, but not this weekend. The Allen’s northbound lanes between Eglinton and Lawrence avenues are expected to be closed on June 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., allowing pedestrians and cyclist full use of that stretch of road, free from cars and trucks.

ActiveTO road closures for the coming weekend have been announced as:

Lake Shore Boulevard East, eastbound lanes between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue, will be closed from May 29, 6 a.m. to May 30, 9 p.m.

Roads in High Park from May 28 about 11 p.m. to May 31 about 7 a.m.

The southern leg of Bayview Avenue south of Rosedale Valley Road is not on this list, as it has usually been for past ActiveTO road closures.

In a press release yesterday the city said a “multi-use trail along Bayview Avenue, between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road, provides a safe and protected full-time space for people walking and riding their bikes every day, while also allowing Bayview Avenue to safely accommodate vehicles.”

Hydro pole hit, one person sent to hospital

A car apparently hit a hydro pole and flipped over at Oakwood Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, sending one person to hospital, early this morning.

Police received the call at 5:17 a.m. and reported it online at 7:35 a.m., noting then that a car had flipped on its roof and injuries were unknown.

A followup tweet indicated the car had struck a hydro pole and paramedics took one person to hospital.

Oakwood was closed while Toronto Hydro staff were on the scene for possible repairs.

Vaccines open to ages 12 to 17 at city-run clinics

As of Sunday 8 a.m. Sunday, Toronto is opening vaccination appointments at city-run clinics to youth age 12 to 17. This includes clinics at North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton Ave. W., in midtown.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Parents or guardians do not need to accompany youth to clinics as parental consent is not required, as long as the healthcare personnel administering the shots finds the youths capable of understanding the decision to be vaccinated, according to a statement from the city today.

Tennis, field sports and other outdoor recreations are back

Local tennis courts, sports fields and fitness amenities should be busy with people getting their outdoor exercise again this long weekend, as long as they keep physically distanced.

Following Ontario’s go-ahead yesterday, the city is reopening its outdoor recreational amenities — albeit with public health restrictions in place — as of May 22.

Get the whole story.

New locations for speed cameras

The city is moving its 50 automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices to begin a third round of ticketing in June.

The ASE devices, commonly called speed cameras or photo radar, have until recently been located on Ava Road and

Tweedsmuir Avenue in Toronto-St. Paul’s ward.

The new locations where you’ll have to watch your speeding in this area are:

Wilson Avenue west of Belgrave Avenue

Marlee Avenue south of Hillmount Avenue

Briefs

CALL TO CURB RENT HIKES: At Queen’s Park today, Toronto-St. Paul’s MPP Jill Andrew is debating her motion calling on the provincial government to ban above-guideline increases to residential rents until at least 12 months after the pandemic is over. The NDP rep held a press conference on her bill this morning, backed by local tenants’ activists.

Briefs

ART SHOW STARTS: The Forest Hill Art Club’s online show and sale begins today and runs to May 30. See Streeter’s Things To Do item then head over to the group’s website. Attending the event is free, the art is affordable.

Community group hiring tenant organizers

The Oakwood Vaughan Community Organization recently received a grant aimed to help fund tenant organizing efforts in the neighbourhood. OVCO has announced it has hired a project coordinator to support this work and is still looking for a part-time tenant organizer.

Applications are being received until May 17 by email for the organizer position. See the hiring page on the OVCO website for more information.

Collision leads to man and woman arrested, loaded firearm recovered

A man and a woman have been arrested after two people fled from a Porsche suspected of being involved in a collision near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West early this morning.

At 12:30 a.m., police began investigation of the collision and located a vehicle, a Porsche Cayenne, with extensive damage, they reported this afternoon. Both occupants allegedly fled the car but, with assistance of witnesses, officers found them both.

A loaded firearm, a Taurus 9mm with eight rounds of ammunition, was recovered from the vehicle, police said.,

Sy Nguyen, 27, of Toronto, faces 10 charges, including impaired operation and unauthorized use of a firearm.

Chi Mai Julie Nguyen, 26, of Vaughn, faces five charges, including unauthorized use of a firearm.

They were both to appear virtually in court today.

Outdoor furniture sought by BIA

The Oakwood Village BIA is looking for wooden furniture or planters for use in its summer public seating area during the CafeTO roll-out this summer.

If the furniture is a little worn, don’t worry — they have artists available to paint it. They’ll even give it back to to you painted at the end of the summer.

Contact them by email or message them through their Facebook page by May 21.

Forest Hill Station crane comes down, LRT work continues

Speaking of cranes (see April 26 item), we suppose it’s a sign of progress in the building of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT through this area that the tower crane at the new Forest Hill Station has been taken down, as noted by Daily Commercial News.

The building is far from over though. Metrolinx is expected to continue using the site as a “laydown area” for three months, after which the condominiums at the station will start construction.

When activated, the station should have 60 outdoor bicycle parking spaces and on-street connections to TTC buses with retail space at ground level, the construction publication says.

Crane shuts down St. Clair lane

The eastbound lane at 781 St. Clair Ave. West, near Arlington Avenue, will be closed for the next three days, April 26–30, for a “crane hoisting,” the city has advised.

Police crackdown on gatherings starts today

If you’re getting together in our parks or in your party rooms with friends or family who don’t live with you, watch out for the cops. They’re taking the latest prohibition against large gatherings — indoors and outdoors — quite seriously.

Like other divisions, 13 and 53 Divisions have even formed special units to find, break up and fine large groups flouting the rules. (The fines can surpass $10,000.)

Or better yet, give us all a break in the fight against COVID-19 — and don’t do it. See the full story.

Toronto-St. Paul’s ‘Summit’ on this afternoon

Toronto-St.Paul’s elected officials are holding a meeting on Facebook Live at 3 p.m. today to discuss working together to fight against and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the event listing on Streeter’s Things To do for more information on taking part in it.

Daily Updates continue after ad

COVID cases found at St. Clair Loblaws

Two team members at the Loblaws store at 396 St. Clair Ave. W. have tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery chain reported today. The last days the employees worked at the store near the St. Clair West station were March 31 and April 1, Loblaws says.

North Toronto community centre among vaccine clinics opening

The city is opening three more COVID-19 immunization clinics tomorrow, including at North Toronto Memorial Community Centre. The clinics are to vaccinate residents who are age 60 years or older or who are 50 years and older from COVID-19 hot spots.

This makes nine city-operated immunization clinics operating across Toronto.

Eligible residents can book appointments through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or by phoning through the provincial vaccine information line at 1 (888) 999-6488.

Car thefts up in this area

Do you have a Lexus, Toyota SUV or Land Rover? If so, maybe you’d better take some extra precautions, because these are among the favoured models for vehicle thieves in 53 Division.

The area is experiencing a hike in high-end car thefts, by thieves who use electronic methods, police are warning.

See the report and what you can do to protect your car.

All Toronto schools shut down

Only yesterday Toronto Public Health advised the closing of 20 schools across Toronto for COVID investigations. Today the rest of Toronto’s elementary, middle and secondary schools are shuttered on the orders of Toronto’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Students are to transition to remote learning which is to continue until April 18 — although this end date may also be extended, TPH warns. See the full story.

Part of westbound Lonsdale shut down

The westbound lane of Lonsdale Road at Avenue Road, just where Avenue curves around Upper Canada College, is closed as of today, the city advises. The closure, expected to last until April 16, is due to construction on a Bell pit.

Report of robbery with knife leads to police search

Police were out in force in the Oakwood area this afternoon after reports of a holdup by a person armed with a knife.

Few details have been released about the incident that occurred near Atlas and Hursting avenues at about 3 p.m. No injuries were reported however.

Police are looking for a man or woman described as in their 30s, having a heavy build, and wearing a grey hoodie and black mask.

Summerhill Market opens on Eglinton

Summerhill Market has opened its fourth and largest location in Toronto at 484 Eglinton Ave. W. , former site of the EDO Restaurant.

The two-floor grocery store offers more than 700 gourmet food items, including baked goods, kosher meats and health foods.

The market is already known to midtown residents for its Bathurst Street, Summerhill Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Road locations.

City promises to revive Little Jamaica

Mayor John Tory has promised at a virtual public meeting to give Little Jamaica the long-overdue attention it deserves.

Plans to rejuvenate the Eglinton West business and residential community were discussed by Tory, city councillors, local businesspeople and others at the March 4 meeting. Read the story about the meeting.

New locations coming for photo radar

You have until May to improve your driving on Davisville Avenue, near Acacia Road, and Bansley Avenue, south of Vaughan Road. That’s when the city’s automatic speed enforcement (ASE) devices will be moved to these streets to catch speeding drivers in Toronto-St. Paul’s ward, it has been announced. This will be the third locations for the ASEs.

Retail robbery results in arrest

A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday, four days after a robbery at a store near Dupont Street and Spadina Road.

On Feb. 26, police report a man approached the store’s checkout counter, indicated he had a gun and demanded lottery tickets and cash. The man also allegedly picked up a debit card reader and threatened to throw it at the store employee, before taking lottery tickets and fleeing on foot.

The police holdup squad identified a man and neighbourhood community officers arrested him.

He faces charges of robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with probation.

Public meeting to help save Little Jamaica

On March 4, Toronto-St. Paul’s councillor Josh Matlow is hosting a public conversation to “meaningfully support the future of Eglinton’s Black-owned and operated businesses, and celebrate the character and identity of Little Jamaica.”

The commercial district, on Eglinton Avenue West, has struggled for years through the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction and most recently from the COVID-19 public health lockdowns.

Get the full story.

How safe do you feel? Tell the city

The deadline is approaching to fill out the SafeTO survey. The city wants to know the level of safety and wellbeing you feel in your community, and your priorities for the SafeTO plan to guide social systems — like community services, healthcare, policing — in serving Torontonians.

The online survey, which should take less than 10 minutes, is to be completed before March 12.

About this article: