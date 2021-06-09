Lawrence West Daily Updates

Snow-clearing extended to all our sidewalks

After a two-year trial with new, smaller sidewalk plows in Eglinton-Lawrence, Davenport and other wards, Toronto is extending its snow-clearing program to all sidewalks across the city, council decided yesterday.

"Council's approval today will ensure we can provide sidewalk snow removal across the city starting this winter," Mayor John Tory said.

Power out across midtown neighbourhoods

Power has been restored to hundreds of homes hit by an outage in midtown this morning, Toronto Hydro says.

Hydro reported the blackout appears to have hit an area between north of Eglinton Avenue and St. Clair Avenue, east of Allen Road.

But residents on social media also reported outages this morning in neighbourhoods further east, such as Moore Park, Sherwood Park and North Leaside.

We’ve restored power to many customers in the affected area at this time. Crews are on site and are working to restore power to the remaining customers as quickly and safely as possible. We thank everyone for their patience. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) June 6, 2021

Celebration of stopping Spadina Expressway planned

Eglinton-Lawrence councillor Mike Colle is announcing today plans to mark the 50th anniversary of stopping the Spadina Expressway on June 5.

This celebration comes on the day the Allen Road, what remains of the intended expressway, is to be closed for vehicles by the city’s ActiveTO initiative.

The Spadina Expressway was intended to connect downtown Toronto to the suburb of North York but was cancelled on June 5, 1971 — after demonstrations and opposition from area residents — by Premier William Davis who instead built the Spadina-University subway line.

“The stopping of the Spadina Expressway was probably the most important decision made in the 20th century in shaping the future of the City of Toronto,” Colle said in a promotion for a press conference today. “By stopping the expressway, we not only said no to American-style expressways, but also saved Toronto’s ravines from becoming expressways.”

Allen Road to be partially closed to vehicles — but not yet

The city plans to close part of Allen Road to vehicles as part of ActiveTO, but not this weekend. The Allen’s northbound lanes between Eglinton and Lawrence avenues are expected to be closed on June 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., allowing pedestrians and cyclist full use of that stretch of road, free from cars and trucks.

ActiveTO road closures for the coming weekend have been announced as:

Lake Shore Boulevard East, eastbound lanes between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue, will be closed from May 29, 6 a.m. to May 30, 9 p.m.

Roads in High Park from May 28 about 11 p.m. to May 31 about 7 a.m.

The southern leg of Bayview Avenue south of Rosedale Valley Road is not on this list, as it has usually been for past ActiveTO road closures.

In a press release yesterday the city said a “multi-use trail along Bayview Avenue, between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road, provides a safe and protected full-time space for people walking and riding their bikes every day, while also allowing Bayview Avenue to safely accommodate vehicles.”

Vaccines open to ages 12 to 17 at city-run clinics

As of Sunday 8 a.m. Sunday, Toronto is opening vaccination appointments at city-run clinics to youth age 12 to 17. The clinic cllsest to this area are at North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton Ave. W., in midtown and the Hangar Sport & Event Centre, 75 Carl Hall Rd., in North York.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Parents or guardians do not need to accompany youth to clinics as parental consent is not required, as long as the healthcare personnel administering the shots finds the youths capable of understanding the decision to be vaccinated, according to a statement from the city today.

Tennis, basketball and other outdoor recreations are back

Local tennis courts, basketball courts and sports fields should be busy with people getting their outdoor exercise again this long weekend, as long as they keep physically distanced.

Following Ontario’s go-ahead yesterday, the city is reopening its outdoor recreational amenities — with public health restrictions in place — as of May 22.



New locations for speed cameras

The city is moving its 50 automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices to begin a third round of ticketing in June.

The ASE devices, commonly called speed cameras or photo radar, have until recently been located on Avenue Road and

Bedford Park Avenue in Eglinton-Lawrence ward.

The new locations where you’ll have to watch your speeding in this area are:

Wilson Avenue west of Belgrave Avenue

Marlee Avenue south of Hillmount Avenue

13 charges after police chase man said to be armed

It began with police trying to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in the Yorkdale Mall area. Which led to a police car being rammed, a chase on foot, recovery of a gun and ammunition — and an arrest on 13 counts.



Five More COVID-19 cases found at Fortinos site

Five staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Fortinos, 700 Lawrence Avenue West near Allen Road, parent company Loblaw reported today.

The last days the affected team members worked at the location were recorded as April 21, 22 and 25.

On April 18 the grocery store at the Lawrence Allen Centre had reported “multiple team members” had tested positive then. (See April 18 item below.)

Transfer stations shut down once again

Ingram transfer station has been closed to the general public, as part of today’s shutdown of Toronto’s depots for dropping off garbage and recycling.

The drop-off depots are closing on public health advice because the city’s solid waste management services have suffered an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, according to a news release yesterday.



COVID cases found at local drug mart

Two staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Shoppers Drug Mart at 770 Lawrence Avenue West near Dufferin Street, Loblaw Companies has reported today. The last day the employees worked was recorded as April 21.

Doctor arrested for alleged sex assault

A man, 77, faces charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation after an alleged assault on a 17-year-old boy who was a patient, police reported today.

The man was employed as a licensed medical doctor at a clinic in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West area, police said.

Jacques Henri Dubins of Toronto, was arrested April 21 and is scheduled to appear in court May 25.

Police crackdown on gatherings starts today

If you’re getting together in our parks or in your party rooms with friends or family who don’t live with you, watch out for the cops. They’re taking the latest prohibition against large gatherings — indoors and outdoors — quite seriously.

Like other divisions, 13 Division has even formed a special unit to find, break up and fine large groups flouting the rules. (The fines can surpass $10,000.)

Or better yet, give us all a break in the fight against COVID-19 — and don’t do it. See the full story.

‘Multiple’ COVID cases at Fortinos

The Fortinos grocery store at the Lawrence Allen Centre, formerly the Lawrence Square Shopping Centre, has had an unspecified

“multiple team members” test positive for COVID-19, Loblaw Companies reported today. The store at 700 Lawrence Ave. W. is not reporting the last days worked for the affected employees.

COVID outbreak at Lawrence grocery store

Four employees of the Metro store at 1411 Lawrence Ave. West have tested positive for COVID-19, the grocer reported yesterday. The Metro reporting site said the employees’ last days worked at the store on Lawrence at Keele Street were April 1 for one staff member and April 8 for three.

North Toronto community centre among vaccine clinics opening

The city is opening three more COVID-19 immunization clinics tomorrow, including at North Toronto Memorial Community Centre. The clinics are to vaccinate residents who are age 60 years or older or who are 50 years and older from COVID-19 hot spots.

This makes nine city-operated immunization clinics operating across Toronto.

Eligible residents can book appointments through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or by phoning through the provincial vaccine information line at 1 (888) 999-6488.

All Toronto schools shut down

Only yesterday Toronto Public Health advised the closing of 20 schools across Toronto for COVID investigations. Today the rest of Toronto’s elementary, middle and secondary schools are shuttered on the orders of Toronto’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Students are to transition to remote learning which is to continue until April 18 — although this end date may also be extended, TPH warns. See the full story.

More Bathurst work planned by city

Work on Bathurst Street is among the projects the city is scheduling for this year’s construction season.

Mayor John Tory this morning introduced $1 billion in work planned for roads, bridges, expressways, TTC tracks, sewers and watermains across the city.

The major projects planned for this year include watermain replacement on Bathurst between Ranee Avenue and Lawrence Avenue West for watermain replacement and road resurfacing, as well as geometric safety improvements on Bathurst Street at Brooke Avenue and Prince Charles Drive.

Avenue Road lane shut down

The southbound lane of Avenue Road at Cortleigh Boulevard, in the Lytton Park area, is to be closed today for more than a month, the city says.

The unspecified construction work causing the closure is estimated to continue until April 30.

More charges added in sexual assault case

A 54-year-old doctor arrested in a sexual assault investigation (see March 11 item below) now faces three more counts of sexual assault.

Police report a woman, 32, attended a medical clinic near Marlee and Glencairn avenues in 2012 and 2013 and was assaulted on three separate occasions.

This follows reports a girl and a another woman were allegedly assaulted at the clinic between 2016 and 2020.

George Polemidiotis is scheduled to appear in court on June 1 regarding the additional charges.

Doctor arrested in sex assault investigation

A doctor at a medical centre near Marlee and Glencairn avenues has been arrested, after a girl and a woman were reported to have been sexually assaulted over four years, police say.

Officers launched an investigation on March 4 when it was alleged a girl, 16, and a woman, 26, were assaulted when they visited the a medical clinic between June 2016 and December 2020.

George Polemidiotis, 54, of Kleinberg, faces nine counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

He is described as a family practitioner at the medical centre for the past five years and also has a practice in Vaughan, according to police.

City promises to revive Little Jamaica

Mayor John Tory has promised at a virtual public meeting to give Little Jamaica the long-overdue attention it deserves.

Plans to rejuvenate the Eglinton West business and residential community were discussed by Tory, city councillors, local businesspeople and others at the March 4 meeting. Read the story about the meeting.

New locations coming for photo radar

You have until May to improve your driving on Marlee Avenue, south of Hillmount Avenue, and on Wilson Avenue, west of Belgrave Avenue. That’s when the city’s automatic speed enforcement (ASE) devices will be moved to these locations to catch speeding drivers in Eglinton-Lawrence ward.

This will be the third locations for the ASEs. They are currently snapping pictures of speeders and issuing tickets at the second round of sites, including in this area on Avenue Road near Castlefield Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue west of Yonge Street.

Public meeting to help save Little Jamaica

On March 4, Toronto-St. Paul’s councillor Josh Matlow is hosting a public conversation to “meaningfully support the future of Eglinton’s Black-owned and operated businesses, and celebrate the character and identity of Little Jamaica.”

The commercial district, on Eglinton Avenue West, has struggled for years through the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction and most recently from the COVID-19 public health lockdowns.

Get the full story.

How safe do you feel? Tell the city

The deadline is approaching to fill out the SafeTO survey. The city wants to know the level of safety and wellbeing you feel in your community, and your priorities for the SafeTO plan to guide social systems — like community services, healthcare, policing — in serving Torontonians.

The online survey, which should take less than 10 minutes, is to be completed before March 12.

As a new season of the gun shapes up….

We need strong gun control to help stop handgun violence that is once again terrorizing Toronto residents — in all parts of the city. And the federal government ban on military-style assault weapons, while welcome, is not nearly enough, Streeter editorial argues.



