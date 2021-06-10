Second doses at Thorncliffe pop-up clinics

Hot spot second doses are being given at Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd., on June 11 and 12. About 1,000 doses are available each day starting at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. or until the supplies run out.

Priority is being given to those 12 and up who live, work or attend school in a Toronto hot spot postal code (M4A, M4H, M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W) and have received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 12 weeks ago.

To receive these second doses, enter through Entrance 6 in the northeast corner of the plaza next to Fit 4 Less, and take the escalator or elevator to the second floor.

Individuals 12 and up who live, work, attend school in any “M” postal code may also receive their first dose at these clinics.

Power out across midtown neighbourhoods

Power has been restored to hundreds of homes hit by an outage in midtown this morning, Toronto Hydro says.

Hydro reported the blackout appears to have hit an area between north of Eglinton Avenue and St. Clair Avenue, east of Allen Road.

But residents on social media also reported outages this morning in neighbourhoods further east, such as Moore Park, Sherwood Park and North Leaside.

We’ve restored power to many customers in the affected area at this time. Crews are on site and are working to restore power to the remaining customers as quickly and safely as possible. We thank everyone for their patience. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) June 6, 2021

Pop-up vaccine clinic at Burgess Park on Sunday

Anyone age 12 and up who lives, works or goes to school in any M3C and M4H postal code can get a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 at R.V. Burgess Park, next to Thorncliffe Park Public School, 46 Thorncliffe Park Dr. on May 30.

It’s one of the latest rounds of pop-up clinics run by Michael Garron Hospital and its Toronto East health partners.

About 1,000 doses will be available, starting at 8 a.m. until they run out.

See more about the MGH schedule of clinics on the hospital’s mobile and pop-up clinics webpage.

Bayview not part of latest road closures

ActiveTO road closures on the coming weekend have been announced as:

Lake Shore Boulevard East, eastbound lanes between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue, will be closed from May 29, 6 a.m. to May 30, 9 p.m.

Roads in High Park from May 28 about 11 p.m. to May 31 about 7 a.m.

You’ll notice the southernmost leg of Bayview Avenue is not on this list, as it has usually been for past ActiveTO road closures.

In a press release yesterday the city said a “multi-use trail along Bayview Avenue, between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road, provides a safe and protected full-time space for people walking and riding their bikes every day, while also allowing Bayview Avenue to safely accommodate vehicles.”

A partial closure of Allen Road is also being planned, but not for this weekend. for ActiveTO next weekend. The Allen’s northbound lanes between Eglinton and Lawrence avenues are expected to be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Fatal police shooting goes to the SIU

The so-called police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in “mental distress” who was shot by police in a Davisville condominium building last night.

Officers said the man stabbed one of them with a knife and advanced toward them until he was shot by a police firearm. Now the SIU has taken over the investigation. Here’s what we know so far.

Man, 19, hit in bus shelter by speeding car

A pedestrian was critically injured and a driver arrested at the site of a collision near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard last night, police say.

Shortly after 11 p.m. three vehicles were reported speeding south on Don Mills when one of them struck a 19-year-old male sitting in a TTC bus shelter on the east side of Don Mills. See the full report.

Vaccines open to ages 12 to 17 at city-run clinics

As of Sunday 8 a.m. Sunday, Toronto is opening vaccination appointments at city-run clinics to youth age 12 to 17. This includes clinics at North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton Ave. W., in midtown and East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd., in Thorncliffe Park.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Parents or guardians do not need to accompany youth to clinics as parental consent is not required, as long as the healthcare personnel administering the shots finds the youths capable of understanding the decision to be vaccinated, according to a statement from the city today.

Sports, tennis and other outdoor recreations are back

The Bennington tennis courts, Talbot Park and Trace Manes sports fields, and local fitness areas should be swarming with people getting their outdoor exercise again this long weekend — if it’s possible to swarm while keeping physically distanced.

Following Ontario’s go-ahead yesterday, the city is reopening its outdoor recreational amenities — with public health restrictions in place — as of May 22.

Get the whole story.

Vaccine clinic for students and families at Marc Garneau tomorrow

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners are operating a vaccine clinic at Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute on Thursday, May 20 for individuals 12 and older.

Eligible for the shots are students or immediate family members of students at schools located in M3C and M4H postal codes.

The vaccination clinic takes place in the Marc Garneau gymnasium at 135 Overlea Blvd. from 3 p.m. until the approximately 1,500 available doses run out.

Drop-ins are welcome. First doses of Pfizer will be administered.

For more information, see the hospital’s vaccine clinics webpage.

Record-setting day at Thorncliffe Park vaccine clinic

Thorncliffe Park, regrettably, has gotten used to setting records during the COVID-19 pandemic — but this is a good one. Yesterday the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub clinic set a Canadian record for the most doses administered at one location in a single day.

The ambitious goal for May 16 was to vaccine an unprecedented 10,000 people and the clinic surpassed even that with 10,470 vaccine doses delivered.

Toronto East Health Network and Michael Garron Hospital who run the clinic shared the great news on social media.

Thank you again, #Toronto, for the outpouring of support as we set a Canadian record yesterday for the most #COVID19Vaccines delivered in less than 24 hrs at one clinic! We’re feeling hopeful for the future & grateful for everyone who helped make this extraordinary feat possible. pic.twitter.com/ocCKcEopfN — MGH / TEHN (@MGHToronto) May 17, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Garron Hospital (@michaelgarronhospital)

Invasive species in our ravines called danger to native vegetation, wildlife

The Brick Works’ Indigenous gardener is concerned invasive species in Toronto’s famous ravines are a danger to native flora and fauna — and to Indigenous people.

We got Isaac Crosby’s views on the ravines as a city-wide review is about to get under way. See the full story.

New locations for speed cameras

The city is moving its 50 automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices to begin a third round of ticketing in June.

The ASE devices, commonly called speed cameras or photo radar, have until recently been located on Erskine Avenue and Thorncliffe Park Drive in Don Valley West ward.

The new locations where you’ll have to watch your speeding in this area are:

Blythwood Road near Blyth Hill Road

Leslie Street south of Lawrence Avenue East

Local foxes shown with prey on Facebook

Suggested name for a new pub in this area: The Fox and the Squirrel. It could be popular — or unpopular — given the interest shown on Facebook, sparked by photos and reports of foxes carrying home their prey on Leaside streets. People seem to be split over cheering for the foxes or sympathizing with the squirrels.

Assault on man and dog led to two-and-half hour drama unfolding across town

It all started with the report of a man and a dog being assaulted near Bayview and Eglinton avenues, but it continued down Bayview and into Moore Park, and eventually popping back up in Don Valley’s Parkwoods area.

The trail of assaults and crashes committed by a suspect and the police off-and-on pursuit by car and on foot led across several Toronto neighbourhoods, ending in 10 charges. Read all about it.

More roads for walking, jogging and cycling this weekend

ActiveTO major road closures will again be in place this weekend along Bayview Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, but now with High Park added to the mix.

The following roads are closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and cyclists from May 8 at 6 a.m. to May 9 at 9 p.m.:

Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, as well as River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street.

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only), between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue.

Roads through High Park, with road closures extended from Friday at about 11 p.m. to Monday at about 7 a.m.

As previously, residents should use these routes only with members of their own household.

New bins for your doggy doo

So far this area has only one, but more just like it may start popping up in other parts of this canine-friendly area. We’re talking about the dog waste bin the city has set up on Kilgour Road in North Leaside.

It’s part of a pilot project that’s placed 10 “Dog Poop” receptacles across Toronto — soon to ramp up to 30 and then 100 bins. Read all about them.

Another COVID case added at local Loblaws

Today the Loblaws on Moore Avenue upped the number of recent cases of COVID-19 found among staff members from two to three. (See May 1 item below for previous report.) It also added April 28 as a last day worked for the third affected employee.

Joggers, strollers and cyclists return to ActiveTO roads

The numbers seem down a bit from last year, but plenty of people are walking, jogging and cycling this weekend on roads that are usually full of cars and trucks.

It’s part of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative to help residents get fresh air and exercise during the pandemic lockdown by closing parts of the Bayview Extension, River Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East to vehicular traffic.

See more about it.

Trees fall in wind, damaging cars, pulling down lines

Gusting winds reached up to 75 km/h in Toronto yesterday, knocking down trees and branches — including in North Leaside where a car parked in a driveway is now wearing a large part of tree across its roof.

Elsewhere in the city, cars were damaged, streets were closed and hydro crews fanned out to neighbourhoods to restore knocked down power lines.

Get the full story.

Vehicle crashes into house

A vehicle collided with a house at about 7 p.m. yesterday near Eglinton Avenue East and Brentcliffe Road, south of Eglinton, police reported online.

Fire services, paramedics and traffic services responded, but no injuries were reported, police told Streeter today. The house did sustain “significant structural damage” and a city engineer was called to the scene to inspect the damage.

The vehicle was eventually towed away and an investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-1900.

COVID cases found at Leaside grocery stores

The new month begins with a slew of coronavirus cases at Toronto grocery stores, including a few in the Leaside area.

The latest here are at the Loblaws, 301 Moore Avenue, at Moore and Bayview, where two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the chain reported today. The employees’ last days at work were April 23 and 27.

On April 29 a single employee at the Loblaw-affiliated Bayview Valu-Mart was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was on April 21.

Road closures for ActiveTO this weekend

Joggers, walkers and cyclists — don’t forget the city’s ActiveTO initiative is shutting down some of its routes to vehicular traffic starting tomorrow. You’ll be able to do your thing on stretches of Bayview Avenue, River Street and LakeShore Boulevard East on Saturday and Sunday.

See the Things To Do listing for more information.

Midtown residents upset planned Yonge-Eglinton development ignores them

A proposed complex of five apartment towers covering the block southwest of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue threatens to help turn midtown into a bedroom community, residents’ groups warn.

Oxford Properties Group cites the open spaces offered by the development, but residents complain the developer ignored much of what they had said they wanted in the plan. Read the full story.

Bayview road restrictions to continue

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue are expected to continue until late May, the city advises. Construction was planned to begin at three points along the street: near Sutherland Drive, Belsize Avenue and Fleming Crescent/Manor Road. The work near Fleming/Manor is scheduled to end April 28, while the other two jobs may go on until May 28.

Police crackdown on gatherings starts today

If you’re getting together in our parks or in your party rooms with friends or family who don’t live with you, watch out for the cops. They’re taking the latest prohibition against large gatherings — indoors and outdoors — quite seriously.

Like other divisions, 53 Division has even formed a special unit to find, break up and fine large groups flouting the rules. (The fines can surpass $10,000.)

Or better yet, give us all a break in the fight against COVID-19 — and don’t do it. See the full story.

Redway grocery store hit by COVID cases again

The Loblaws on Redway Road near both Leaside and Thorncliffe Park is reporting unspecified “multiple cases” of positive tests for COVID-19 today. It reported being hit by two confirmed cases four days earlier. (See April 14 item below.)

The store is not reporting the last days worked by the most recently affected employees.

Three positive COVID tests at Eglinton Metro

Three employees at the Metro grocery store at Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue have tested positive for COVID-19, the chain reported yesterday. The last day of work for one of the affected employees was recorded as April 8 and and for two employees was April 9.

Two more COVID cases at local Loblaws

Two team members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Loblaws on Redway Road, the grocery chain reported today.

The last days the affective employees worked are recorded as April 6 and 8.

The store was previously reported on March 3 as finding a single COVID case among employees.

North Toronto community centre among vaccine clinics opening

The city is opening three more COVID-19 immunization clinics tomorrow, including at North Toronto Memorial Community Centre. The clinics are to vaccinate residents who are age 60 years or older or who are 50 years and older from COVID-19 hot spots.

This makes nine city-operated immunization clinics operating across Toronto.

Eligible residents can book appointments through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or by phoning through the provincial vaccine information line at 1 (888) 999-6488.

South end of Bayview to be car-free again

For six months last year, as part of the the ActiveTO program, the city closed stretches of Bayview Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard to traffic on weekends and turned the roads over to pedestrians, joggers and cyclists.

It was so popular that city council agreed yesterday to run the program again this year — with a few changes. Read all about it.

Car thefts up in this area

Do you have a Lexus, Toyota SUV or Land Rover? If so, maybe you’d better take some extra precautions, because these are among the favoured models for vehicle thieves in 53 Division.

The area is experiencing a hike in high-end car thefts, by thieves who use electronic methods, police are warning.

See the report and what you can do to protect your car.

All Toronto schools shut down

Only yesterday Toronto Public Health advised the closing of 20 schools across Toronto for COVID investigations. Today the rest of Toronto’s elementary, middle and secondary schools are shuttered on the orders of Toronto’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Students are to transition to remote learning which is to continue until April 18 — although this end date may also be extended, TPH warns. See the full story.

Arrest for murder in Rosedale laneway shooting

Police announced today they have arrested a 20-year-old man for first-degree murder and attempted murder for an alleged shooting on Jan. 29 that left a man dead and a woman seriously wounded in north Rosedale.

The shooting took place in or near a laneway running beside and behind houses on Mathersfield Drive, in an area sometimes considered part of Summerhill. See the story.

Thorncliffe Park PS (again) among schools shut down by COVID-19

Yesterday, the Toronto school board announced classes at Thorncliffe Park Public School and Gateway Public School were being shut down and moved online as of today.

The total number of TDSB schools closed in two days is now up to six, and with Catholic school board closures the total for this week has reached 11.

It’s the second time around for Thorncliffe Park PS as it was also closed in December for similar reasons. See the full story.

Driver found after girl struck, leg broken

Police have found a driver who left the site of a collision in which a seven-year-old girl suffered a broken leg yesterday.

The girl was allegedly struck by a vehicle in the Cleveland Street and Manor Road area.

The driver is reported to have remained at the scene briefly and spoken with the girl and her mother before he left the scene.

The girl was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a broken leg.

With the help of the public, police located the vehicle and identified the driver, they said. The investigation is ongoing.

Sunnybrook vaccinating 900 today

The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is holding a clinic to vaccinate about 900 people against COVID-19 today. In line for shots are those who 80 or older, as well as Indigenous adults, community healthcare workers, hospital staff, long-term care staff, retirement homes staff, and adults who receive home care.

It’s one of Toronto’s 18 clinics operating today, including mobile teams and on-site vaccinations, to vaccinate groups identified by the province as priorities.

New locations coming for photo radar

You have until May to improve your driving on Blythwood Road, near Blyth Hill Road, and Leslie Street, south of Lawrence Avenue East. That’s when the city’s automatic speed enforcement (ASE) devices will be moved to these locations to catch speeding drivers in Don Valley West ward. This will be the third locations for the ASEs. They are currently snapping pictures and issuing tickets from their sites on Thorncliffe Park Drive and Erskine Avenue.

COVID case found at Loblaws on Redway

A team member tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19, reported Loblaws at 11 Redway Rd. today. The last day the employee worked was recorded as Feb. 28.

How safe do you feel? Tell the city

The deadline is approaching to fill out the SafeTO survey. The city wants to know the level of safety and wellbeing you feel in your community, and your priorities for the SafeTO plan to guide social systems — like community services, healthcare, policing — in serving Torontonians.

The online survey, which should take less than 10 minutes, is to be completed before March 12.

Further road restriction on Eglinton

Another closure on Eglinton Avenue East is coming up, but this one is not directly to do with building the Crosstown LRT. The eastbound curb lane from Avon Drive to Brentcliffe Road is being closed from March 3 to April 16 due to watermain installation, the city advises. However, one lane of traffic is to be maintained in each direction.

McSorley’s back in (takeout) business

Leaside’s popular McSorley’s Saloon and Grill re-opens on Bayview Avenue today after temporarily closing in January, following a 10-month period since the first pandemic lockdown.

“All McSorley’s patrons can rest assured that their signature dishes are still available for takeout and delivery by third-party apps, with direct delivery from the saloon in the future,” general manager Avery Barker says. Get the full story.

Two-for-one offer to encourage local heritage group membership

The newly formed Leaside Heritage Preservation Society is seeking members and volunteers. The group, dedicated to finding and preserving material relating to Leaside’s more than 100-year-old history, is offering an introductory buy-one-get-one-free membership offer.

The LHPS is focusing on issues including the community’s huge contribution to both World Wars, the many important companies locating here in the 1920s–1950s, the people and events that have shaped the neighbourhood, and the everyday lives of residents who helped make Leaside one of Canada’s best places to live, says an email from the society.

Residents are asked to visit the LHPS website to see their offer: buy one individual membership and receive another free of charge for a family member, friend or neighbour.

As a new season of the gun shapes up….

We need strong gun control to help stop handgun violence that is once again terrorizing Toronto residents — in all parts of the city. And the federal government ban on military-style assault weapons, while welcome, is not nearly enough, Streeter editorial argues.

Read and comment on the editorial.

Leaside among neighbourhoods with low COVID-19 rates

Leaside appear to be one of the relatively safer areas in Toronto, judging by the latest figures from the province. The city’s mapping of the COVID rates over a recent three-week period shows Leaside-Bennington to have experienced 101 cases per 100,000 population.

This is far below its neighbour Thorncliffe Park, which has a rate of 526 cases. This is still better than the worst-hit areas in Toronto with more than 700 cases per 100,000. See how our neighbourhoods compare to other central, midtown and east-end areas.

Arrest in two robberies at same store

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after two retail robberies near Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive yesterday. The first was actually an attempted robbery as a man allegedly entered the store, threatened to kill the clerk and tried to open the cash register. He failed however and fled the store empty-handed, police say.

Later in the day, the man allegedly returned to the store, forced his way behind the counter and took cigarettes from the display case. When the clerk ran from the store, the man chased the clerk and assaulted her, before fleeing to a vehicle, according to police.

Officers were able to identify a man and he was charged with two counts each of robbery and failing to comply with a release order.

Bridle Path fire reported

About 10 a.m. today, fire and police services have reported a fire at a home near Lawrence Avenue East and Park Lane Circle in the Bridle Path area. Medics are on the scene but no injuries have been reported yet. All occupants are said to have exited the house. More to come on this breaking story.

COVID-19 reported at local drug mart

Today the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1860 Bayview St. (at Broadway Avenue) is the latest to report an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The team member’s last day worked was Jan. 28, the store says.

Logo chosen for new Leaside heritage group

Out of 29 entries, the Leaside Heritage Preservation Society has chosen a design for its logo by Leaside resident and graphic designer Cathy Lam Freer.

The new logo features a stylized image of the octagonal home built by William Lea starting in 1851 and named “Leaside.”

More details of deadly shooting released

More information about Friday’s shooting, including the identity of the homicide victim, has been added by police. A description of a vehicle that sped away from the scene is also included in a statement released late yesterday afternoon. See the updated story.

Shooting leaves man dead, woman wounded in Rosedale-Summerhill laneway

One person is dead and one critically injured after a shooting yesterday evening in a neighbourhood variously described as being in North Rosedale or in Summerhill.

After calls reporting gunshots, police found the two suffering from wounds near Mathersfield Drive at about 8 p.m.

The shooting is thought to have taken place in a laneway running between houses on Mathersfield and the railway tracks barrier. Here’s what we know so far.

Another COVID case in a Thorncliffe grocery store

Food Basics has joined the list of grocery stores reporting recent COVID-19 cases in the area. An employee at 45 Overlea Blvd. tested positive today, the last day of the employee’s work being recorded as Jan. 22.

Sexual assault reported at station after altercation on bus

A man is being sought after an incident that began with a verbal altercation on a bus in the Thorncliffe Park area and allegedly ended with a sexual assault at a subway station Wednesday afternoon.

The 30-year-old woman and an unidentified man reportedly got off the bus at Broadview Station and the woman was sexually assaulted. The man then fled into the station, police say.

He is described as brown, 45–50 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-nine, and having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red and black hooded jacket, a black baseball cap, black pants, brown boots and a blue mask.

COVID-19 cases at local food stores

Two food store conglomerates have reported four cases of COVID-19 at stores in the area over the past week.

Loblaw Companies issued a statement on Jan. 24 that a team member at the Loblaws grocery store on Redway Road has tested positive. The employee’s last day on the job was Jan. 21.

This follows a statement on Jan. 17 that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bayview Valu-mart, having last worked there on Jan. 15.

Metro grocery stores announced on Jan. 25 and Jan. 19 two cases of positive tests at its Food Basics store on Overlea Boulevard. The employees’ last days of work were, respectively, Dec. 20 and Jan. 15.

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Bayview Extension

The Bayview extension was shut down today after a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian left the latter with serious injuries, police report. The incident happened at about 10 a.m. on Bayview north of Queen Street east. The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Heritage group formed to start Leaside museum

The fear of losing the area’s unique character is driving some residents to start a museum to preserve Leaside’s past.

Spearheaded by resident Ann Brown, and encouraged by former premier Kathleen Wynne and the Toronto Historical Society, the newly formed Leaside Heritage Preservation Society is scouting out a location and historical exhibits for the museum.

Read all about it.

Don Valley West drivers drew fewer ASE speeding tickets

Nearly 1,700 speeding tickets were issued by two photo radar stations in the Don Valley West ward over five months last year, according to figures released today.

This may sound like a lot but it’s actually lower than in other parts of Toronto. Across the city, 50 ASE devices issued 53,090 tickets during the first round — an average of nearly 1,062 per location.

These tickets were from the first round of automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices from July 6 to Nov. 30, 2020. The devices, placed mainly near schools, were moved to new locations beginning in late November.

Results from the two locations in Don Valley West were:

Bessborough Drive north of Field Avenue: 817

Ranleigh Avenue east of Yonge Street: 874

We’ll see how local drivers do at the two new ASE locations: on Erskine Avenue west of Redpath Avenue and on Thorncliffe Park Drive near 79 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

Local libraries open for pickup and drop-off

Branches of the Toronto Public Library will remain open during the lockdown beginning tomorrow — but for pickup and drop-off of library materials only.

Current operational hours are being maintained. A previous communication that branches will close at 8 p.m. were mistaken, the TPL says.

Leaside grocery store reports COVID case

Metro grocery stores have reported a positive COVID-19 test of an employee at its store at Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue. The employee’s last day of work at the store was recorded as Jan. 4.

Stay home for New Year’s

There’s nothing planned in Toronto for New Year’s eve tonight — so stay home. Celebrate in person only with people living under your roof or celebrate with others virtually. That’s the city’s message for residents during the strangest New Year’s most of us have ever faced.

Keep each other safe and #StayHome this #NYE2020. There are many ways to safely make the holidays memorable. Ring in the new year only with people you live with every day. Connect virtually with your family and friends for celebrations. More: https://t.co/xdQN6mm4I0 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/MXHlVAYstG — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) December 31, 2020

Arrest for alleged murder of lawyer

A 62-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder after the death of a Toronto lawyer on Eglinton Avenue East.

The arrest came five days after a man identified as Scott Andrew Rosen, 52, was allegedly run down by a vehicle while walking in or near a garage on Eglinton, west of Mt. Pleasant Road, on Dec. 18.

Read the story in Streeter news.

New group to remember and preserve Leaside’s history

The storied past of Leaside will be the focus of a new organization created by local residents, the non-profit group announced today.

The Leaside Heritage Preservation Society (LHPS) was actually founded in November as a member of the Ontario Historical Society.

“The only thing missing in the remarkable history of our Leaside neighbourhood has been a coordinated effort to memorialize and preserve that history,” LHPS board chairperson Ann Brown said in today’s press release. “Every one of us on the Board is focused on taking steps to preserve and promote the historical contributions of Leaside, for the enjoyment and education of the community today and for future generations.”

Streeter will have more about this group’s work, but in the meantime you can check it out online at its website or on its Facebook page.

Man arrested for break-in after chase on foot

Police responding to a break and enter in progress at Laird Drive and Eglinton Avenue East yesterday morning ended up arresting a 24-year-old man.

Officers reportedly arrived shortly after 5 a.m. to find a man on scene and pursued him briefly on foot before arresting him.

Isaac Harvey faces nine counts of breaking and entering and six other charges, including breach of probation. He is to appear in court today.

Police treat death of lawyer on Eglinton as murder

A lawyer was reportedly walking in or near a garage on Eglinton Avenue East late yesterday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle — in what police are investigating as a murder.

Officers found a man with no vital signs. Identified as lawyer Scott Andrew Rosen, 52, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses said he has been stuck down by U-Haul van or pickup, which fled the scene eastbound on Eglinton. Here’s what we know so far.

CampTO and winter instruction programs cancelled

City-run holiday camps and skiing or skating lessons have been shut down by Toronto’s rising COVID-19 numbers.

The cancellations were announced today, following recommendations from Toronto Public Health and the city’s medical health officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Read more about this.

Midtown break-ins lead to 56 charges — so far

Two people were arrested on a total of 56 charges and property was recovered in an investigation of a string of break-ins in 13 and 53 divisions. One man is still sought by police.

Homes were broken into at night-time while, in some cases, residents slept and were unaware of being robbed until morning, police said. See the whole story.

Nine TDSB schools now closed by COVID outbreaks

Grenoble Public School in Flemingdon Park is among the latest schools to be shut down by Toronto Public health after outbreaks of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of school closures to 13, including nine in the Toronto District School Board system — and four in the Thorncliffe and Flemingdon Park area. Get the full story.

Bayview closed by falling pipe

A 10-foot piece of pipe fell onto Bayview Avenue under the Prince Edward Viaduct — also known as the Bloor Viaduct — today at about 3:50 p.m., police reported. Bayview was closed and Rosedale Valley Road traffic diverted southbound only on Bayview, police reported.

The bridge was examined and determined to be safe, police said. Traffic on Bayview was reopened, they reported at about 8 p.m.

East Toronto testing sites extended through December

The temporary COVID-19 testing sites set up in in East Toronto (see Nov. 2 item below) are being continued until the end of December, Michael Garron Hospital has announced. The popup sites offer drop-in and same-day appointments for residents of priority neighbourhoods in East Toronto, as well as for the homeless and those without internet access.

The testing sites being extended to the end of December include:

East York Community Centre, 1081 Pape Ave.

Warden Woods Community Centre, 76 Firvalley Ct.

Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St Dennis Dr.

Angela James Arena, 165 Grenoble Dr.

South Riverdale Community Health Centre, 955 Queen St. E.

Thorncliffe Park, 45 Overlea Blvd.

Oakridge Community Recreation Centre, 63 Pharmacy Ave.

Crescent Town Health Centre, 4 Market Place

See the website for dates, times and how to get tested

COVID count up to 26 positive cases at closed school

Toronto Public Health closed Thorncliffe Park Public School as of yesterday evening after nineteen cases of coronavirus came to light during an asymptomatic testing pilot project at the school.

Figures from the Toronto District School Board this morning show the number of active cases has risen at the school to 24 students and two staff.

See the full story.

Leaside schools faring better

With a school in their sister neighbourhood of Thorncliffe Park being shut down by COVID-19, Leaside parents must be wondering if their own kids’ schools will be next. But, although Leaside schools have also experienced the virus, so far their numbers are far below Thorncliffe Park PS’s 26 active cases.

Here’s a survey of active cases of positive tests at Leaside-area schools outside Thorncliffe Park, according to the Toronto District School Board’s figures, as of this morning:

Bessborough Drive Elementary and Middle School — two active cases

Leaside High School — three active cases

Maurice Cody Junior Public School — three active cases

Northlea Elementary and Middle School — zero active cases

Rolph Road Public School and Bennington Heights Elementary School are not listed as they have not reported any cases — active or resolved — since Nov. 10.

Shopping raccoon hits the news

The biggest news out of Leaside for quite a while seems to be video that has emerged of a wet raccoon wandering the aisles of Best Buy at the SmartCentres plaza on Laird Drive. The video taken by Jamie Muir on Nov. 21 has now appeared on numerous social media sites of major and minor news organizations.

A bargain-hunting raccoon caused some havoc at a Best Buy store in Toronto on Nov. 21. The critter, who appeared to be soaking wet, can be seen walking through the aisles of the store. RELATED: https://t.co/7jIujVBOOA pic.twitter.com/VktPokvLFd — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) November 27, 2020

Crane crashes across site for Mount Pleasant LRT station

Crews are trying today to lift a crane that toppled yesterday evening. The mobile crane fell across the construction site where a secondary entrance for the planned Mount Pleasant Station is being built on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line.

One man suffered minor injuries and Eglinton Avenue East has been blocked to traffic ever since. See the whole story.

Thorncliffe among areas to get added COVID-19 supports

Toronto announced enhanced COVID-19 supports today, mainly targeting the northwest and northeast corners of the city where the pandemic has “exacerbated long-standing, systemic health inequities related to poverty, racism and other forms of discrimination.”

But residents of Thorncliffe Park are also considered vulnerable and will receive targeted neighbourhood support, the city says.

The city is working with the Thorncliffe Neighbourhood Organization in the East York/Don Valley community to implement the enhanced supports.

Targeted measures include expanded testing sites, intensified community outreach and engagement, and income support for those who test positive and are unable to work due to mandatory isolation. They will also address the threat of eviction and improve newcomer access to COVID-19 services, among other measures, according to the city.

COVID case found at Overlea grocery store

The Metro grocery chain is announcing today an employee at Food Basics, 45 Overlea Blvd., has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee’s last day of work was Nov. 18, the store says.

Nine-year-old pedestrian struck at Millwood and McRae

A 9-year-old boy is in hospital after being hit by a car at Millwood Road and McRae Drive this afternoon. Police reported at about 2:45 p.m. being called to the intersection for a collision and finding the boy with unknown injuries. He had apparently been a pedestrian when he was struck.

Later, police reported the youth was “alert and responsive” but he was transported to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative, police said.

Where to go when you have to go

If you’re a person who plans your outings around available washrooms, here’s welcome news for you. The city is refitting and reopening washrooms in parks — like at June Rowlands Park or Sunnybrook — this winter.

It’s also adding portable toilets to new locations, along with keeping washrooms going in the usual places like libraries and recreation centres.

Get the full story here.

Thorncliffe shows worst COVID-19 positivity rate in city

The four Ontario neighbourhoods with the highest COVID-19 positivity rates may all be in Peel Region, but right behind them is Toronto’s Thorncliffe Park.

In the community with the postal code beginning M4H, a study found 16.3 per cent of people tested for the coronavirus tested positive for the week ending Nov. 14, according to a report from the ICES institute.

This gives Thorncliffe the worst positivity rate in the city. The next nearest is the M9V neighbourhood in Etobicoke with a rate of 14.8 per cent.

Toronto as a whole has a positivity rate of 6.2 per cent, last week’s study found.

Story continues after ad

Jaye Robinson returns to public meeting

Don Valley West councillor and TTC chair Jaye Robinson attended a virtual meeting of the TTC board today — her first such public appearance since her cancer diagnosis more than a year ago.

“It’s been a long and tough road,” Robinson told the meeting. “While I’m not quite at the end, I’m very close and I feel very fortunate to be here.”

See the full story.

Crowded Overlea Bridge called dangerous for kids

Thorncliffe Park parents want the Overlea bridge redesigned to let kids physically distance while going to Valley Park Middle School and Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute, according to a CBC Toronto report.

“The bridge gets overcrowded in the morning and afternoon when kids go to school in the morning and come back home,” Huda Alyacoubi Jazairli, a mother of five, is quoted by the CBC as saying. “They walk shoulder-to-shoulder. There’s no way for them to practise social distancing.”

The Charles H. Hiscott Bridge on Overlea Boulevard crosses over the Don River West Branch ravine to connect Thorncliffe Park with Flemingdon Park where the schools are located.

An online petition is also calling for Overlea to have temporary widened sidewalks and protected bike lanes, noting, “Overlea is the only way for students in Thorncliffe to get to Valley Park and Marc Garneau. Hundreds of students walk to school every day, and there is very little space to social distance.”

The petition also calls for safety improvements to existing Thorncliffe bike lanes and to the E.T. Seton Park access road.

Order your Christmas tree from Scouts

Tomorrow is the first day to order your Christmas tree from the 132nd Toronto Scouts Group. They;re taking orders until Dec. 5. Pickup is on Dec. 4 or 5 at the Leaside Presbyterian Church on Eglinton Avenue East.

See the Streeter Things To Do listing for more details.

Photo radar units being moved around

After three months of issuing tickets, the city’s photo radar units are being moved. All 50 automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices will be moved to new locations starting this week “to address a greater number of areas with safety concerns and to encourage a wide-ranging deterrent effect,” the city said in a news release today.

In Don Valley West ward, the two new ASE sites are on Erskine Avenue, west of Redpath Avenue, and on Thorncliffe Park Drive, near 79 Thorncliffe Park Dr. Both are close to elementary schools.

The city reports 47,195 speeders were caught by ASE devices in the old locations, but the number of tickets issued fell in each of the second and third months.

Leaside toy drive a little different this year

The Leaside Community Toy Drive has raised funds with a Guy’s Night Out comedy show every year. Well, the drive and the laughs are still on for this year but, thanks to COVID, the show is now virtual — and it’s for both sexes.

The drive has announced it will be presenting “Guy’s and Gal’s Night In: A Laugh and a Half in Pandemic Captivity” on Dec. 3 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. to be enjoyed at home — singly or by couples.

It’s a night of adult humour, teaming up with the Nowhere Comedy Club, along with a free draw and items to be auctioned.

Free tickets to the comedy night come with any donation of $50 or greater. The goal is to raise $15,000 to buy gifts for more than 4,000 children in Thorncliffe and Flemingdon Park.

Check the toy drive’s website for more details and to donate.

Seven popup testing sites in east end

Seven COVID-19 testing sites are popping up in East Toronto, Michael Garron Hospital is announcing.

Operated by East Toronto Health Partners, the temporary testing centres offer drop-in and same-day appointments for residents of priority neighbourhoods in East Toronto, as well as for the homeless and those without internet access.

Five new testing locations open this week and join the two sites that were launched and recently extended in Thorncliffe Park and Taylor-Massey (Crescent Town). The five new sites are at:

East York Community Centre, 1081 Pape Ave.

Nov. 2 to 30: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Warden Woods Community Centre, 76 Firvalley Ct.

Nov. 5 to 30: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St Dennis Dr.

Nov. 3 to 30: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Angela James Arena, 165 Grenoble Dr.)

Nov. 9 to 30: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m.

South Riverdale Community Health Centre, 955 Queen St. E.

Nov. 7: Saturday, 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 10: Tuesday, 2 to 4 p.m.

Nov. 16: Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 17: Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m.

About this article: