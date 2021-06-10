Riverdale-East York Daily Updates

More vaccine clinics popping up

Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics hosted Michael Garron Hospital and its Toronto East health partners are coming at these East York neighbourhoods:

June 10, Greenwood-Coxwell : Roden Public School, 151 Hiawatha Rd. in the gymnasium with priority access for those 12 and up who are students or immediate family of students at Roden Public, Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public, Equinox Holistic Alternative, Duke of Connaught Public, Monarch Park Collegiate, École élémentaire catholique George-Éienne-Cartier, St. Patrick Catholic Secondary, Earl Haig Public, St. Brigid Catholic, Holy Cross Catholic, École elementaire La MosaÏque, Danforth Collegiate, Greenwood Secondary, East York Collegiate, Riverdale Collegiate and East York Alternative, as well as those who work at local businesses. Non-priority access is for those 12 and up who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code. About 300 doses will be available, starting at 2 p.m. until they run out.

: Roden Public School, 151 Hiawatha Rd. in the gymnasium with priority access for those 12 and up who are students or immediate family of students at Roden Public, Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public, Equinox Holistic Alternative, Duke of Connaught Public, Monarch Park Collegiate, École élémentaire catholique George-Éienne-Cartier, St. Patrick Catholic Secondary, Earl Haig Public, St. Brigid Catholic, Holy Cross Catholic, École elementaire La MosaÏque, Danforth Collegiate, Greenwood Secondary, East York Collegiate, Riverdale Collegiate and East York Alternative, as well as those who work at local businesses. Non-priority access is for those 12 and up who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code. About 300 doses will be available, starting at 2 p.m. until they run out. June 13, Woodbine Gardens: George Webster Elementary School, 50 Chapman Ave. in the gymnasium with priority access for those 12 and up who are students or immediate family of students at George Webster Elementary, Gordon A. Brown Middle, Regent Heights Public, SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate, Selwyn Elementary, Presteign Heights Elementary, O’Connor Public, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic, Secord Elementary and D.A. Morrison Middle. Non-priority access is for those 12 and up who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code. About 300 doses will be available, starting at 8 a.m. until they run out.

East York modular housing project proceeds

After the city council meeting yesterday, Toronto is moving ahead with two modular housing initiatives, including the East York project that has raised local opposition.

Council reduced the size of the East York project from 64 to 59 units but authorized staff to to begin the selection of non-profit housing providers to operate the modular building at 20 Bracebridge Ave. in the Woodbine Heights, despite local calls to delay approval. See the full story.

Snow-clearing extended to all our sidewalks

After a two-year trial with new, smaller sidewalk plows in Toronto-Danforth, Beaches-East York and other wards, the city is extending its snow-clearing program to all sidewalks starting next winter, council decided yesterday.

This is “good news,” says Coun. Brad Bradford, whose east-end ward has been the source of some of the complaints about the lack of snow clearing. Get the full story.

Beaches opened with expanded lifeguard hours

Toronto mayor John Tory, Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford and others opened the city’s swimming beaches at the Leuty lifeguard station at Woodbine Beach today. They also launched this year’s beach and water safety campaign as Toronto’s supervised beach program began today at 10 city beaches.

Lifeguards will be on duty for hours expanded from former years — 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week.

Rave broken up in Riverdale Park

Residents visiting Riverdale Park East by Broadview Avenue to watch the sunset Friday night were shocked to see a party gathering at the foot of the hill.

Police ended up dispersing a rave of about 200 people dancing to DJs in the park in defiance of anti-COVID measures. More on this.

MPP and councillor call for action against stunt driving

Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns and councillor Paula Fletcher are calling on Toronto police to identify and charge stunt drivers.

This comes after an incident involving motorcycles on the Don Valley Parkway — that left one person dead and two seriously injured. (See June 1 item below.)

This is just the latest stunt driving incident that residents living along the Don Valley have been reporting. Since last summer, the number of complaints has increased, according to a joint statement from Tabuns and Fletcher. See the full story.

Fatality in double motorcycle crash on DVP

A woman was killed a motorcycle collision on the Don Valley Parkway north of Don Mills Road.

At about 10:40 p.m., several motorbikes were travelling south on the DVP at a high rate of speed, police reported this morning.

A 2016 black Suzuki struck a metal barrier and a 2009 red Honda also became involved in the collision.

A 39-year-old woman received life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men, 35 and 40, also suffered serious injuries and are in hospital, police said.

A police message on social media shortly after the collision referred to reports that “several motorcycles were speeding and cutting through lanes” before the accident.

COLLISION:

DVP & Don Mills Rd

– several callers reporting of crash involving a few motorcycles

– police responding

– reports that several motorcycles were speeding and cutting through lanes

– unknown injuries

– reports that motorcycles hit guardrail

– expect delays#GO1013918

^al pic.twitter.com/hGccSndr3V — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 1, 2021

Broad choices of vaccine clinics popping up over coming week

Michael Garron Hospital and its Toronto East health partners are hosting a new round of pop-up vaccine clinics in the coming week, including at these Riverdale and East York sites:

June 1, Broadview North : Chester Elementary School, 115 Gowan Ave. in the gymnasium, with priority access for those 12 and up who are students or immediate family of students at Chester Elementary, Westwood Middle, East York Collegiate, William Burgess Elementary, Holy Name Catholic and Holy Cross Catholic as well as residents of Gowan Avenue buildings. Non-priority access is for those 12 and up who live, work or attend school in any “M” postal code. About 500 doses will be available, starting at 2 p.m. until they run out. June 4, Leslieville : Riverdale Collegiate Institute, 1094 Gerrard St. E. in the gymnasium, for students and immediate family at Riverdale Collegiate, Queen Alexandra Middle, Rosedale Heights, SEED Alternative, Holy Name Catholic, Morse Street Junior Public, Leslieville Junior Public, Dundas Junior Public, Blake Street Junior Public, Pape Avenue Junior Public, St. Joseph Catholic and Bruce Public. About 500 doses will be available, starting at 2 p.m. until they run out. June 5, Old East York : East York Collegiate Institute, 650 Cosburn Ave. in the gymnasium with priority access for those 12 and up who are students or immediate family at East York Collegiate, Westwood Middle, R.H. McGregor Elementary, Earl Beatty Junior and Senior Public, Diefenbaker Elementary, École élémentaire La MosaÏque, Cosburn Middle, Holy Cross Catholic and Canadian Martyrs Catholic School. Non-priority access is for individuals 12 and up who live, work of attend attend school in any “M” postal code. About 1,000 doses will be available, starting at 8 a.m. until they run out. June 5, East Danforth : Monarch Park Collegiate Institute, 1 Hanson St. in the gymnasium, with priority access for individuals 12 and up who are students or family members at Monarch Park Collegiate, St. Patrick Catholic, St. Brigid Catholic, Roden Public, Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public, Duke of Connaught Junior and Senior Public, École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier and Holy Cross Catholic School. Non-priority access is for individuals 12 and up who live, work of attend attend school in any “M” postal code. About 500 doses will be available, starting at 8 a.m. until they run out.



See more about the MGH schedule of clinics on the hospital’s mobile and pop-up clinics webpage.

Apartment rents down in east end during pandemic

The Greenwood-Coxwell neighbourhood experienced one of Toronto’s biggest drops in condo and apartment rents since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, according to a recent survey. And both the Beaches and East End-Danforth were close behind. Respectively, their rents decreased 29, 28 and 27 per cent in the first four months of this year from the same period in 2020.

But there are signs rents across Toronto may be stabilizing and preparing to rise again, the survey found. Get all the facts in the full story.

Bayview not part of latest road closures

ActiveTO road closures for the coming weekend have been announced as:

Lake Shore Boulevard East, eastbound lanes between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue, from May 29, 6 a.m. to May 30, 9 p.m. Roads in High Park from May 28 about 11 p.m. to May 31 about 7 a.m.



You’ll notice the southern leg of Bayview Avenue is not on this list, as it has usually been for past ActiveTO road closures.

In a press release yesterday the city said a “multi-use trail along Bayview Avenue, between Mill Street and Rosedale Valley Road, provides a safe and protected full-time space for people walking and riding their bikes every day, while also allowing Bayview Avenue to safely accommodate vehicles.”

A partial closure of Allen Road is also being planned, but not for this weekend. for ActiveTO next weekend. The Allen’s northbound lanes between Eglinton and Lawrence avenues are expected to be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

East-end pop-up clinics continue to vaccinate ages 12 and up

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners continue to run vaccine pop-up clinics for those age 12 and up this week, including these in Riverdale and East York.

May 26 : Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre, 86 Blake St. with priority access for local TCHC residents, non-priority access for individuals in any “M” postal code, from 2 p.m. until the vaccines run out (about 600 doses). May 27 : O’Connor Public School, 1665 O’Connor Dr. in the gymnasium with priority access for residents of Parma Court, Wakunda Place and Sunrise Avenue Buildings and non-priority access for individuals in any “M” postal code, from 2 p.m. until vaccines run out (about 500 doses).

Also, East York Collegiate Institute, 650 Cosburn Ave. in the gymnasium, for students and immediate family of students at East York Collegiate, Cosburn Middle School, East York Alternative Secondary School, Canadian Martyrs Catholic School and D.A. Morrison Middle School, from 3 p.m. until vaccines run out (about 500 doses.) May 28 : East York Community Recreation Centre, 1081½ Pape Ave., with priority access for those who live or work in the Pape and Cosburn Community and non-priority access for individuals who live or work in any “M” postal code, 8 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available) May 29 : Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, 800 Greenwood Ave. in the gymnasium, for students and immediate family of students at Danforth Collegiate, Greenwood Secondary, Earl Haig Public and Wilkinson Junior Public, from 8 a.m. until vaccines run out (about 500 doses).

Also, St. Patrick Catholic Secondary School, 49 Felstead Ave. in the cafeteria, students and immediate family members of students at St. Patrick, Monarch Park Collegiate and St. Brigid Catholic School, from 8 a.m. until vaccines run out (about 500 doses).



See the MGH vaccine clinics site for more information.

Vaccines open to ages 12 to 17 at city-run clinics

As of Sunday 8 a.m. Sunday, Toronto is opening vaccination appointments at city-run clinics to youth age 12 to 17. This includes clinics at East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd., in Thorncliffe Park.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Parents or guardians do not need to accompany youth to clinics as parental consent is not required, as long as the healthcare personnel administering the shots finds the youths capable of understanding the decision to be vaccinated, according to a statement from the city today.

Golf, tennis and other outdoor recreations are back

The Dentonia golf course, Stan Wadlow sports fields and Riverdale Park fitness areas should be swarming with people getting their outdoor exercise again this long weekend — if it’s possible to swarm while keeping physically distanced.

Following Ontario’s go-ahead yesterday, the city is reopening its outdoor recreational amenities — albeit with public health restrictions in place — as of May 22.

Get the whole story.

Community safety town hall tonight

Toronto-Danforth councillor Paul Fletcher is hosting a virtual town hall on community safety this evening, including news on the new 54/55 Division police station on Danforth Avenue at Coxwell Avenue. Topics are to include police reform and porch pirates.

Speakers include 55 Division superintendent Reuben Stroble, SDFA executive director Denise Andrea Campbell, and Mohamed Shuriye, manager of the city’s policing reform unit.

Register for the Zoom meeting in advance.

Pop-up vaccine clinic for 12 and up at Crescent Town tomorrow

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners are operating a vaccine clinic in Crescent Town on Thursday, May 20 for individuals 12 and older who live in the area.

This includes residents of all the Crescent Town highrises and townhouses, the Goodwood Park, Park Vista and 500 Dawes Road apartment residents, and immediate family members of students at Crescent Town Elementary School.

The vaccination clinic takes place in the school playground from 12 p.m. until the 600 available doses run out.

Drop-ins are welcome. First doses of Pfizer will be administered.

For more information, see the hospital’s vaccine clinics webpage.

Two more bank robberies before fourth man arrested

Four men were alleged to have robbed a series of banks in downtown Toronto and East York in April but only three men were arrested.

Now, following two more holdups, apparently by one man, the fourth suspect has been arrested. Get the full story.

Traffic light to be considered by Riverdale Park

City staff is looking for the “most optimal location” for a traffic light to facilitate crossing Broadview Avenue near the north end of Riverdale Park East.

This promise came in an April 30 letter from Barbara Gray, general manager of transportation services, in response to a request from Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher, as reported in Fletcher’s newsletter today.

The proposal for traffic controls needs to be authorized by Toronto East York Community Council first. If it’s approved, staff are projecting an installation date in the second quarter of 2022.

East York market starts tomorrow with fresh local food

The East York Farmers’ Market is returning to the Civic Centre at 850 Coxwell Ave. tomorrow morning — with health protocols in place.

The market will be running every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. into the fall., See more about it.

Invasive species in our ravines called danger to native vegetation, wildlife

The Brick Works’ Indigenous gardener is concerned invasive species in Toronto’s famous ravines are a danger to native flora and fauna — and to Indigenous people.

We got Isaac Crosby’s views on the ravines as a city-wide review is about to get under way. See the full story.

Bring back community sports, Bradford motion asks

On a motion from Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford, the city is pressing the Ontario government to make a plan for the return of community sports this summer.

And local baseball associations are ready for it with new, stricter health protocols. Get the whole story.

Same man sought for store break-ins in east and west ends

Leslieville businesses complaining about a series of break-ins last weekend may have got an answer from the police. Today the police released information on a suspect in the break-ins — and it turns out to be a man they were already seeking after a similar series of store break-ins in the west end.

Images of the man being sought for both break-and-enter sprees were released by police. See the full story.

Broadview closures for rest of year for construction

Starting tomorrow, watermain replacement work will close lanes of Broadview Avenue between Danforth Avenue and Gerrard Street East, according to the city’s construction notice.

At this time, the construction work is expected to run from May 10 to possibly Dec. 31.

The city will be replacing the watermain and the city-owned portion of substandard water services on Broadview, with additional watermain replacement work also on Montcrest Boulevard.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction on Broadview. Pedestrian access is to be maintained

throughout construction.

Three-month-old goat stolen from Riverdale Farm

An alleged thief or thieves entered a pen at Riverdale Farm in Cabbagetown sometime on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning and took a young goat named Juniper, police are reporting today.

Police are asking for public help in their investigation.

Here’s what we know so far.

More roads for walking, jogging and cycling this weekend

ActiveTO major road closures will again be in place this weekend along Lake Shore Boulevard East and Bayview Avenue, but now with High Park added to the mix.

The following roads are closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and cyclists from May 8 at 6 a.m. to May 9 at 9 p.m.:

Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, as well as River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street. Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only), between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue. Roads through High Park, with road closures extended from Friday at about 11 p.m. to Monday at about 7 a.m.



As previously, residents should use these routes only with members of their own household.

Three days of pop-up clinics for vaccinations

The East Toronto Health Partners are organizing pop-up clinics at the Warden Hilltop Community Centre to vaccinate those in hotspots.

The next clinics take place May 6–8 at 25 Mendelssohn St., near Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.

Every adult 18 and over who lives in any priority postal code in Toronto is eligible.

Drop-ins are welcome but eligible individuals can also book an appointment online.

The clinics are open each day at 8 a.m. until the vaccine runs out.

Four COVID cases uncovered at Loblaws store

Four staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Loblaws store at 50 Musgrave St. in the Upper Beaches, the grocery chain reported today.

The last days the affected team members worked at the location near Gerrard Street and Victoria Park Avenue were recorded as April 24, 28 and 29.

Third alleged bank robber arrested

Another man has been charged in a series of bank robberies between April 19 and 22 in East York and downtown Toronto. This makes three arrested in the police hold-up squad’s investigation so far, but a fourth man is still being sought, they say. Get the ongoing story.

Joggers, strollers and cyclists return to ActiveTO roads

The numbers seem down a bit from last year, but plenty of people are walking, jogging and cycling this weekend on roads that are usually full of cars and trucks.

It’s part of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative to help residents get fresh air and exercise during the pandemic lockdown by closing parts of Bayview Avenue, River Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East to vehicular traffic.

See more about it.

Falling tree hits car, closes Bingham — and moves a home

Bingham Avenue in the Upper Beaches was closed to traffic after a tree fell in the gusting winds that hit Toronto yesterday evening.

The tree fell on a car and brought down hydro lines shortly after 7 p.m. near Bingham and Gerrard Street East, police reported online. What they didn’t report was that a family of squirrels lived in the tree, leaving the little ones to run around the tree where their fallen home was.

More on this and other effects of the wind storm.

More COVID cases found at Riverdale grocery stores

The new month begins with a slew of coronavirus cases at Toronto grocery stores, including in the Riverdale area.

Topping the sick list now is Loblaw’s at 720 Broadview Ave., just south of Danforth Avenue in Riverdale. Four staff at the store have just tested positive for COVID-19, the chain announced today. The last days the affected employees worked were recorded as April 19, 22, 23 and 28.

On April 22, the Riverdale store had reported two positive tests among its staff. (See April 22 item below.)

Also in the east end today, Loblaw Companies is reporting two COVID-19 cases among staff at Jeff’s No Frills, 449 Carlaw St., just north of Gerrard Street. The last day the employees worked were April 17 and 25.

Among grocery stores reporting single cases in Riverdale-East York on May 1 is the Loblaw-affiliated Davidson’s Valu-Mart at Woodbine and Danforth avenues,

Transfer stations shut down once again

Bermondsey and Commissioners Street transfer stations have been closed to the general public, as part of today’s shutdown of Toronto’s depots for dropping off garbage and recycling.

The drop-off depots are closing on public health advice because the city’s solid waste management services have suffered an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, according to a news release yesterday.

Read more about it.

Road closures for ActiveTO this weekend

Joggers, walkers and cyclists — don’t forget the city’s ActiveTO initiative is shutting down some of its routes to vehicular traffic starting tomorrow. You’ll be able to do your thing on stretches of Bayview Avenue, River Street and LakeShore Boulevard East on Saturday and Sunday.

See the Things To Do listing for more information.

Bradford pushes for plan to bring back live music

Councillor Brad Bradford joined Toronto’s BIAs in a letter to Premier Doug Ford saying restrictions on live-streaming music is unfairly hurting live music venues, already hard hit by the pandemic.

“We are asking you to please work with us on a plan to bring back the joys of live music,” urges the letter. “A lot of work will be needed to keep venues, artists, staffs and music-lovers safe. The time to start is now.” Here’s the story.

12-storey development proposed on Eastern

Real estate developer TAS Design Build expects to have shovels in the ground by fall 2022 for its proposed 12-storey building at 880 Eastern Ave.

After community consultations with more than 40 people who live or work nearby, TAS designed the building to enhance the neighbourhood’s cherished diversity and inclusiveness, according to the company’s website.

Last year TAS bought properties at the northwest corner of Eastern and Knox avenues, on a stretch of Eastern that divides residential Leslieville to the north and industrial uses to the south. The properties are presently occupied by Michael and Michael Auto Body, a parking lot and a former printing plant.

TAS recently submitted a zoning bylaw amendment application to the city for the mixed-use building.

Woman, 82, in wheelchair struck and killed by dump truck

An 82-year-old woman has died after being struck by a dump truck while she was crossing Danforth Avenue in a wheelchair yesterday afternoon.

She was in a crosswalk to cross north from the southeast corner of Danforth Avenue and Main Street, when she was hit by the vehicle driven by a 53-year-old man, police say. See the story.

East York and downtown banks robbed: two arrested, two to go

Toronto police have charged two men after a series of bank robberies, but they are looking for two more.

The banks were robbed in downtown Toronto and East York between April 19 and 22, police report. Each time one of the men allegedly entered the bank, saying he had a gun, and demanded cash, while the others waited outside as lookouts. Here’s what we know so far.

Sidewalk repairs shut down Eastern lane

The curb lane on Eastern Avenue in the Studio District is to be occupied starting today as sidewalk repairs take place between Morse Street and Carlaw Avenue. The work is expected to take until May 7.

One resident’s quest to clean up the beaches

It’s a sunny day and you can expect the lakefront to be replete with people who can’t enjoy restaurants and bars on Queen Street East during the lockdown. And with them comes litter, especially cigarette butts.

So Beach resident Jane Anderson is also out on the sand picking it up. The cleanup is one of several initiatives by the group she co-founded, Toronto Lakefront Community.

Read all about her and others’ efforts to clean up the beaches and water.

Dangerous medication lost

Three bottles of methadone were lost near Coxwell and Mortimer avenues on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., police warned Saturday evening. The medication could be harmful, even fatal, if ingested, especially by children. Police say anyone finding it or with information about its whereabouts should contact them.

East end hit by two power outages

A persistent squirrel is being blamed for a power outage in parts of East York and Scarborough this morning, while a separate loss of power in the Upper Beaches and East Danforth neighbourhoods may have been caused by a switch being tripped in an apartment building.

Here’s the full story.

Arrest in East York home invasion investigation

A man has been arrested following the investigation of an alleged home invasion and attempted robbery near Pape and Cosburn avenues two weeks earlier.

On April 9 three people were inside a residence when a man knocked on the door and, when he was not admitted, forced open the door, police said. The man allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money.

In a struggle involving everyone present, one person was stabbed in the arm.

The man is said to have fled empty handed.

The Toronto Police hold-up squad investigated and identified a man.

On April 20, Yalcin Mirik, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested on seven charges, including robbery with an offesnsive weapon, breaking and entering, and assault with a weapon. He was to appear in court on April 21.

Riverdale store hit by two COVID cases

Two team members at Loblaw’s grocery store, 720 Broadview Ave., have tested positive for COVID-19, the store is reporting today.

The last days the employees worked at the store are listed as April 14 and 19.

Police crackdown on gatherings starts today

If you’re getting together in our east end parks or on our beaches with friends or family who don’t live with you, watch out for the cops. They’re taking the latest prohibition against large gatherings — indoors and outdoors — quite seriously.

Like other divisions, 55 Division has even formed a special unit to find, break up and fine large groups flouting the rules. (The fines can surpass $10,000.)

Or better yet, give us all a break in the fight against COVID-19 — and don’t do it. See the full story.

Green Party candidate announced for Beaches-East York

Abhijeet Manay has been nominated as candidate in the Beaches-East York riding for the scheduled 2022 provincial election.

The Green Party of Ontario announced the nomination today of Manay who has been serving as the party’s deputy leader and currently as the party’s critic for health and long-term care. He last ran in Mississauga-Streetsville. Get the full story.

Two case at Broadview North grocery store

Two cases of COVID-19 have been found among staff at Sobeys, 1015 Broadview Avenue in East York, the grocery chain has reported over the past three days.

The first case was reported April 18. The employee’s last day worked there was recorded as April 11.

Today the second case was reported, with a last day work listed as April 12.

Missing man now believed dead

The search for a 54-year-old missing man in East York has now become a search for his remains. Police have arrested a man and now believe the missing person is dead, they said in a statement released late yesterday evening.

Police continue to search for the body of Paul Daly who went missing April 2. See the story.

Major roads to be car-free again

For six months last year, as part of the the ActiveTO program, the city closed stretches of Bayview Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, among other roadways, to traffic on weekends and turned the roads over to pedestrians, joggers and cyclists.

It was so popular that city council agreed yesterday to run the program again this year — with a few changes. Read all about it.

Smoke alarms to be distributed in east end

The Toronto Professional Firefighter’s Association and alarm manufacturer First Alert have each donated 100 smoke alarms to be distributed to residents in the east end.

Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford is to ensure the 200 devices are given to the households most in need.

“With the recent tragic fire in the east end of our city, fire safety has been top-of-mind for everyone,” Bradford said. “These contributions … will help to save the lives and raise awareness of the importance of having working alarms. At a time where we’re asking folks to stay home, it’s critical we make sure that those homes are safe.”

All Toronto schools shut down

Only the day before, Toronto Public Health had advised the closing of 20 schools across Toronto for COVID investigations. Yesterday the rest of Toronto’s elementary, middle and secondary schools were shuttered on the orders of Toronto’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Students are to transition to remote learning which is to continue until April 18 — although this end date may also be extended, TPH warns. See the full story.

Man sought for Danforth-Greenwood store robberies

Police are looking for a man more than two months after a store was robbed near Danforth and Greenwood avenues.

A man allegedly entered a store wearing a balaclava mask, pointed a covered hand toward an employee suggesting he had a weapon, and took cash, before fleeing the area on foot.

The police hold-up squad identified the man as someone also wanted for a previous assault and home invasion.

Devon Caesar, 32, of Toronto, is sought on eight charges, including robbery, assault, forcible entry and assault causing bodily harm.

East-end schools lead latest round of 20 school closures

You may notice today in the lists of closures, due to COVID outbreaks, the names of several local institutions.

At least four of the 11 Toronto District School Board schools closed today are in the east end: D.A. Morrison Middle School, Danforth Tech, East York Collegiate and Riverdale Collegiate. Another three of the seven Catholic board schools closed — Neil MacNeil High School, St. Brigid Catholic School and St. Patrick Secondary School — are also in the east end. George Étienne Cartier, belonging to the French-language school board, is yet another east-end school closed today.

See the story on the latest school closures.

Stretch of westbound Danforth blocked

Expect more delays along Danforth for the next two weeks as, starting today, the westbound lanes between Woodmount and Glebemount avenues will be partially occupied for inspection of power cable chambers, the city advises.

The blockage is expected to continue until April 23.

City golf courses to open Thursday

The three-par Dentonia Park Golf Course is among the city-run courses to open Thursday, several days ahead of schedule.

The city announced all five of its golf courses are opening for the 2021 season on April 1.

Guidelines have been developed in consultation with Toronto Public Health, including physical distancing between golfers and disinfection of equipment and surfaces, the city said in a press release today.

Tee times will be 10 minutes apart, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at dusk. Tee times are expected to sell out quickly, so residents are encouraged to book early. (Call Dentonia at 416-392-2558.)

Major Broadview work planned by city

Work on Broadview Avenue is among the projects the city is scheduling for this year’s construction season.

Mayor John Tory this morning introduced $1 billion in work planned for roads, bridges, expressways, TTC tracks, sewers and watermains across the city.

The major projects planned for this year include watermain replacement on Broadview between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue.

Arrest for luring child

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on child luring and pornography charges after searches by the police child exploitation section.

Police executed two search warrants near Danforth and Woodbine avenues on March 4 and reported finding evidence of the offences and child sexual abuse material stored on devices at a residence, police announced today.

They allege that girls between the ages of 12 and 16 had been contacted online for a sexual purpose and online payments had been made in exchange for live viewings of child sexual abuse material.

Mahesh Bisesar of Toronto faces five charges including luring a child, making child pornography and accessing child pornography. He appeared in court virtually on March 5, police say.

Weekend vaccinations by Michael Garron

Michael Garron is plowing ahead with its vaccination program, each day giving thousands of shots against COVID-19.

On Friday the hospital held three on-site clinics, two primary care clinics, a pop-up clinic and two mobile clinics in the east end, vaccinating 2,155 people.

The drive continues over the weekend with five on-site clinics — at the hospital, Thorncliffe Park Community Hub and Jimmie Simpson Rec Centre and), three pop-up clinics and a mobile clinic. It plans to vaccinate about 2,417 people who are healthcare workers, individuals living in congregate settings, and community members 75 and older, according to a statement from the city this morning.

Michael Garron upping vaccinations

In its continuing vaccination drive against COVID-19, Michael Garron Hospital is today holding three east-end on-site clinics (at the hospital in East York, at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, and Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre in Riverside/Leslieville) and is deploying two mobile teams.

It will vaccinate about 2,400 people who are healthcare workers, individuals living in congregate settings or who receive home care, community members 75 years and older, and individuals experiencing homelessness, according to a City of Toronto press release.

Yesterday, MGH held two on-site clinics and deployed two mobile teams to vaccinate 1,514 people.

On March 23, MGH held two on-site clinics and used one mobile team to vaccinate 628 individuals.

Arrest after robbery in Riverside store

A 19-year-old woman was arrested yesterday after a robbery in a store near Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue, police say.

It is alleged a woman had started to leave the store without paying for items taken from the shelves and, when approached by a store employee, she began to violently assault the employee causing minor injuries. She reportedly ripped a necklace off the employee and fled on foot.

Officers from 55 Division quickly arrived on scene and located a woman. She has been charged with robbery and disguise with intent, police say.

She is scheduled to appear in court today.

Woman seriously injured crossing St. Clair

A 58-year-old woman is in hospital with serious head injuries after being struck while crossing St. Clair Avenue East at Plaxton Drive yesterday afternoon.

She was reportedly crossing St. Clair on the west side of the intersection when she was struck by pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old man, trying to turn left onto St. Clair, police say.

Here’s what we know so far.

East-end puppeteers looking to leave wider legacy

Coming up to their 50th anniversary, brother-sister team David and Ann Powell aren’t thinking about how the pandemic has tied up their puppeteering business, Puppetmongers Theatre based on Carlaw Avenue, but are rather looking to continue their legacy beyond.

Puppetmongers has been able to maintain a studio space since they started in 1974, and they plan to bequeath a puppetry space, with all the tools of the trade, for fellow puppeteers to perform shows and hone their craft.

See the full story and their current online productions.

Clinics vaccinating for COVID-19

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners yesterday held two on-site clinics, one primary care clinic and a mobile clinic, vaccinating 506 healthcare workers, first responders from fire and police services, residents 80 years and older, and individuals living in congregate settings.

Today they will hold another two on-site clinics, a pop-up clinic and deploy two mobile teams, to vaccinate about 855 more such people, according to a city announcement.

Fight at Coxwell Station allegedly involved a knife

One person is in custody after a fight between two groups was reported at Coxwell Station about 8:30 p.m. today. Police said online two groups of people were fighting at the station, one person seen with a knife, and with some of the combatants moving down to subway level.

Buses and trains were diverted, and police arrived to take one person into custody. No serious injuries were reported.

‘Gunshots’ weren’t gunshots in Riverside

Did you hear what sounded like gunshots this evening about 8:20 p.m. near Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East? Relax. Police officers investigated and found it was only fireworks.

However, it should be pointed out that these were also illegal. In Toronto, fireworks can be set off on private property without a permit only on Victoria Day and Canada Day.

New east-end locations coming for photo radar

You have until May to improve your driving on Victoria Park Avenue, Secord Avenue, Greenwood Avenue and Plains Road. That’s when the city’s automatic speed enforcement (ASE) devices will be moved to these streets to catch speeding drivers in Toronto-Danforth and Beaches-East York wards.

This will be the third locations for the ASEs. (See March 1 item below for current sites.)

Images of suspects released after tow truck arsons

Police have released today images of two people and a pickup truck suspected of being involved in the burning of two tow trucks. On Feb. 23, officers were called to fires near Victoria Park Avenue and Sunrise Avenue and near Victoria Park and Parma Court areas. Both suspects were seen fleeing the area in a silver Ford F-150 with stolen licence plates, police reported.

How safe do you feel? Tell the city

The deadline is approaching to fill out the SafeTO survey. The city wants to know the level of safety and wellbeing you feel in your community, and your priorities for the SafeTO plan to guide social systems — like community services, healthcare, policing — in serving Torontonians.

The online survey, which should take less than 10 minutes, is to be completed before March 12.

Fewer speeders caught in east end

East-end drivers fared well in December, scoring a relatively low number of tickets issued by the city’s newly located photo radar cameras, according to figures released today.

The automatic speeding enforcement device on Kingston Road in Beaches-East York ward issued the most tickets in the area with 673 speeders caught — but this was far less than in many other parts of Toronto. Best in the east end was Spruce Hill Road north of Queen Street East with only 33 tickets.

Tickets from the two ASE devices in Toronto-Danforth ward were between these figures. See the full story on how we compared to other areas.

East York community split over homeless housing initiative?

Mayor John Tory announced on Tuesday the city-owned lot at Trenton and Cedarvale avenues in East York would be one of two new sites chosen for the city’s modular housing initiative for those facing homelessness.

He was supported in this by Beaches-East York reps MPP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Coun. Brad Bradford. But the reaction online so far has been mixed, with some neighbours raising fears of safety for kids and seniors in the area. Get the full story.

Tabuns attacks return of higher hydro rates

Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns has criticized the Ontario government for reinstating its standard electricity pricing this week. This is particularly a problem in areas, like Toronto, where stay-at-home orders apply, causing electricity bills to jump while people are still coping with a pandemic, Tabuns said in a statement released by the NDP today.

The step is by the Doug Ford to cancel the discounted rates is “callous,” Tabuns said.

“So many Ontario households and small businesses are doing their best to stay on top of their bills right now, as the pandemic continues to rage and incomes continue to be impacted. They need things to get more affordable, not more expensive.”

TTC constable uniforms reported taken

Someone may be walking — or riding — around wearing unauthorized special constable’s uniforms. Police reported yesterday three TTC Special Constable Uniform shirts and the front half of an external ballistic vest carrier were stolen near Woodbine and Danforth avenues on Feb. 18 at about 5 p.m.

The shirts are described as baby blue with TTC Special Constable patches on the shoulders. The front half of the ballistic carrier is black and does not contain any plates, police say.

Duties of TTC Special Constables include preventing crime, enforcing laws and ordering maintenance on the transit system.

Arrest for luring child for pornography

The Sex Crimes and Child Exploitation Section of the Toronto police arrested a man after searching a residence near Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues.

Police say they recovered child abuse material and alleged a user lured a child online to make child pornography. A 31-year-old man has been charged luring a child as well as three counts of possessing, accessing and making child pornography

The man appeared virtually in court today.

Review: Poignant memoir of finding and losing family secrets

East-end author Sharon Kirsch went looking for buried treasure under the floorboards of her old family home after moving her ailing mother out, but she uncovered prizes of another kind.

She relates what she found in a compelling memoir The Smallest Objective, which came out in the fall. Here’s editor Eric’s review.

Man was shot in his own home

The man who was shot near Broadview and Erindale avenues a couple of days ago was actually wounded in his own home, police have told us now. The 51-year-old was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Three suspects are still being sought. See the latest update on the story.

As a new season of the gun shapes up….

We need strong gun control to help stop handgun violence that is once again terrorizing Toronto residents — in all parts of the city. And the federal government ban on military-style assault weapons, while welcome, is not nearly enough, Streeter editorial argues.

Read and comment on the editorial.

East-end among neighbourhoods with lowest COVID-19 rates

The Beaches appear to be one of the safest areas in Toronto, judging by the latest figures from the province. The city’s mapping of the COVID rates over a recent three-week period shows the Beach community to have experienced 65 cases per 100,000 population — the second-lowest rate in Toronto.

Other east-end neighbourhoods getting good news are Player Estates-Danforth with 77 and North Riverdale with 84 — well below the worst-hit areas in Toronto with more than 700 cases per 100,000. See how our neighbourhoods compare to other central, midtown and east-end areas.

Man shot, three sought after gunfire near Broadview Station

A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting near Broadview Station just before midnight last night. Three other males are being sought by police after they responded to reports of gunfire at Broadview Avenue and Erindale Avenue, the short street running across the north side of the station grounds.

Here’s the story so far.

Danforth shooting caps four days of Toronto murders

A shooting in a parking garage on Danforth Avenue has left a 47-year-old man dead. It happened at 2301 Danforth Ave., a recently opened, eight-storey apartment condominium building at Oak Park Avenue, yesterday at about 10:24 p.m.

The east-end death is the fourth shooting homicide in Toronto in four days and the sixth over the past two weeks. Here’s what we know about it so far.

No shinny or large groups on rinks, Bradford warns

Beaches-East York councillor Brad Bradford is warning members of the community not to gather in large groups or play hockey on outdoor rinks in the area. In a newsletter released today, Bradford mentions Love Crescent in Upper Beaches, Topham Park in northeast East York and Fairmount Park in Beach Hill as rinks where skaters have been ignoring public health guidelines.

“Anyone on the rink should be wearing a mask or face covering, watching their distance, and not playing shinny,” he says in the newsletter. “There is also a capacity limit of 25 on all ice rinks.

Anyone seeing a large gathering or hockey being played on an outdoor rink is advised to call 311.

“I’m pleading with anyone who thinks they don’t have to follow the rules and guidelines, to please think again. We’ve seen this [pandemic] drag on too long and it takes every single one of us playing our part to stop the spread.”

Several online campaigns raise thousands for east-end fire victims

More than $116,000 has been raised in two GoFundMe campaigns to help Arija Jansons who lost her son, mother and close friends in the Gainsborough Road house fire on Jan. 29.

And more has been raised for the families of the fire victims in other online campaigns. See the full story.

Budget consultation with east-end councillors tonight

Councillors Paula Fletcher and Brad Bradford join Toronto’s budget committee chair Gary Crawford for the East End 2021 Budget Consultation today from 7 to 9 p.m.

The meeting is to include a presentation by Stephen Conforti, executive director of financial planning for the city.

Residents of Toronto-Danforth and Beaches-East York wards are invited to join the discussion on Zoom and ask questions.

To take part, register in advance online.

Pedestrian sent to hospital after being struck

A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Victoria Park Avenue and Musgrave Street at about 8:30 a.m. today, police say. The woman, described as being in her 30s, was attended by paramedics and taken to hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The vehicle reportedly remained on the scene. Police temporarily blocked off the streets to investigate.

Victoria and Musgrave is an intersection in Upper Beaches giving access to plazas featuring Loblaws, FreshCo and McDonald’s.

Deadly fire in east-end house

Four people are dead and two more were injured after fire ravaged a house on Gainsborough Road early this morning.

The three-alarm blaze destroyed the top floor of a two-storey house near Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road and spread to the rooftops of two neighbouring houses.

Here’s the full story.

Sexual assault reported at Broadview after altercation on bus

A man is being sought after an incident that began with a verbal altercation on a bus in the Thorncliffe Park area and allegedly ended with a sexual assault at a subway station Wednesday afternoon.

The 30-year-old woman and an unidentified man reportedly got off the bus at Broadview Station and the woman was sexually assaulted. The man then fled into the station, police say.

He is described as brown, 45–50 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-nine, and having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red and black hooded jacket, a black baseball cap, black pants, brown boots and a blue mask.

Alleged diaper thief arrested

For nearly two months from Dec. 1, a man was removing soiled diapers from a green bin beside a home in the Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue area, police charge. This sparked a prowl-by-night investigation, which resulted in an arrest on Jan. 23 of a 40-year-old Toronto man.

He faces charges of prowling by night, criminal harassment and theft. He appeared in court via video the same day.

Another COVID case at a Danforth mart

Loblaw Companies announced today a staff member at the Shoppers Drug Mart, 1630 Danforth Ave., has tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked there was Jan. 22, the store says.

COVID cases found at local grocery stores

Food retailers in the east end have recently reported several positive tests for COVID-19 among their staff, including three cases at one location:

On Jan. 23 the Loblaws at 17 Leslie St. reported a team member tested positive. The last day the employee worked was recorded as Jan. 19. On Jan. 19 two staff at Davidson’s Valu-mart at Danforth and Woodbine avenues tested positive. The last day they worked was on Jan. 12. On Jan. 18, Metro announced the positive test of an employee at the Food Basics at 1070 Pape Ave., their last day in the store being Jan. 10. The Sobeys at 2451 Danforth Ave. experienced at least three recent COVID cases. The store reported positive tests on Jan. 19, 24 and 25. The employees’ last day worked ranged from Jan. 10 to 16.



Pickup driver found after failing to remain at collision: police

A vehicle and driver have been located two days after a collision at Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive on Jan. 20 shortly before noon hour, police say.

A 59-year-old man was reportedly riding an e-bike north on Woodbine and tried to make a right turn to travel east onto O’Connor, when he collided with a white Ford F250 Supercab pickup truck.

The e-bike rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries but the truck failed to remain at the scene, police said. They released a photograph of a vehicle.

Police reported today the vehicle and person of interest have been located.

Composite image of Taylor Creek sexual assault suspect

Investigators today released a composite of a suspect in the investigation of the sexual assault in Taylor Creek Park earlier this month.

A 24-year-old woman was reportedly walking eastbound in the park when she was attacked by an unknown man, described as 27 to 28 years old and 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6.

(See Jan. 6 item below.)

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact police.

‘Missing middle’ housing pilot sought for Beaches-East York

The city’s planning and housing committee is considering a plan to find a city-owned site to develop with what’s called “missing middle” housing, hopefully with a pilot project in Beaches-East York, councillor Brad Bradford says.

“Missing middle” refers to a plan to increase the supply of housing in the middle ranges between expensive single homes and highrise condominiums — adding such housing forms as duplexes, triplexes, townhouses and low-rise apartments.

It would require planning and zoning bylaws to be changed to allow these forms of housing in areas where they had been previously prohibited.

Bradford has been pressing since early last year to bring a missing middle pilot project to Beaches-East York.

East end drivers chalked up large number of ASE speeding tickets

A total of 4,593 speeding tickets were issued by four photo radar stations in the east end over five months last year, according to city figures released today.

These were all from the first round of automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices located in the Toronto-Danforth and Beaches-East York wards from July 6 to Nov. 30, 2020. The devices, placed mainly near schools, were moved to new locations beginning in late November.

Across Toronto, 50 ASE devices issued 53,090 tickets during the first round, an average of nearly 1,062 per location.

Three of the four east end locations recorded numbers well above that average, with just one far below that average:

Chatham Avenue east of Jones Avenue in Toronto-Danforth: 1,634 Barrington Avenue north of Secord Avenue in Beaches-East York: 1,547 Main Street south of Swanwick Avenue in Beaches-East York: 1,294 Morse Street south of Queen Street East in Toronto-Danforth: 118



East end drivers will get a chance to redeem themselves by driving more carefully past the second round of ASE stations, currently located in Toronto-Danforth ward on Dundas Street East east of Broadview Avenue and on Lesmount Avenue south of Cosburn Avenue and in Beaches-East York on Kingston Road near Heyworth Crescent and on Spruce Hill Road north of Queen Street East.

Or you could try just following the speed limits wherever you drive.

Homeless at risk during stay-at-home push, MPP says

The provincially government’s stay-at-home order doesn’t help homeless stay safe, says Beaches—East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown in a statement released today.

The order exempts those without homes, “yet the government is making no real effort to provide them with safe housing options,” Berns-McGown said. “People are being told to stay home to suppress the virus, and merely exempting people without a home from the order cannot keep them safe.”

She called it a “callous move that is bound to contribute to the spread of COVID-19.”

Local libraries open for pickup and drop-off

Branches of the Toronto Public Library will remain open during the lockdown beginning tomorrow — but for pickup and drop-off of library materials only.

Current operational hours are being maintained. A previous communication that branches will close at 8 p.m. were mistaken, the TPL says.

Still more COVID discovered at grocery store

Sobeys has reported yet another employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at its Freshco store at 2490 Gerrard St. E. and Victoria Park Avenue. (See Jan. 7 and 12 items below for previously reported cases.) In this case the employee’s last day on the job is listed as Jan. 10.

Images released in Crescent Town shooting investigation

Images of two men sought in the investigation of a shooting in an east end apartment complex have been released today.

Video shows two males believed to be suspects running through the Crescent Town grounds after a victim was pepper sprayed and shot in the leg on Dec. 23 at about 5 p.m.

See the full story and images.

More COVID cases at FreshCo

Sobeys grocery stores have reported four more cases of COVID-19 at the Freshco franchise at Gerrard Street East and Victoria Park Avenue. Two were reported on Jan. 9, one on Jan. 10 and one on Jan. 12. The affected employees’ last days worked, according to Sobeys, were Dec. 31 for one of the earlier cases and Jan. 5 for the rest.

FreshCo reports COVID case

Sobeys grocery stores have reported a case of COVID-19 at its Freshco franchise at 2490 Gerrard St. E. at Victoria Park Avenue. The affected employee’s last day on the job was Jan. 4, according to Sobeys. It’s one of more than 30 cases to be reported across Ontario to date since Jan. 1 at Sobeys, Foodland and Freshco outlets.

Sexual assault reported in Taylor Creek Park

Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Taylor Creek Park on Jan. 5 at about 5:15 p.m. The 24-year-old woman was reportedly walking eastbound in the park when an unknown man approached and attacked her before fleeing.

The man is described as 27 to 28 years old and 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6, with a a brown complexion, a thin build, black hair, brown eyes, and bushy eyebrows. He was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black jeans, black boots, and black winter gloves, police said.

Local child care free for essential workers

Riverdale-East York is home to five of the 35 child care programs approved to provide emergency care for the children of essential workers in Toronto communities during the current lockdown of elementary schools.

Families that meet Ontario’s definition of essential workers can apply directly to the approved centres for this free service funded by the province.

Get the full story.

