York Mills Daily Updates

OPENING? The Don Valley Golf Course is among the city-run courses opened April 1 — before the next lockdown.

div class=”dateline”>June 9

Snow-clearing extended to all our sidewalks

After a two-year trial with new, smaller snow plows on narrow sidewalks in Don Valley West and other wards, Toronto is extending its snow-clearing program to all its sidewalks, city council decided yesterday.

“Council’s approval today will ensure we can provide sidewalk snow removal across the city starting this winter,” Mayor John Tory said. Get the full story.

Vaccines open to ages 12 to 17 at city-run clinics

As of Sunday 8 a.m. Sunday, Toronto is opening vaccination appointments at city-run clinics to youth age 12 to 17. The closest city-run clinics to this area are at North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, 200 Eglinton Ave. W., in midtown nbd at Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Avenue.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

Parents or guardians do not need to accompany youth to clinics as parental consent is not required, as long as the healthcare personnel administering the shots finds the youths capable of understanding the decision to be vaccinated, according to a statement from the city today.

Golf, tennis and other outdoor recreations are back

Local golf courses, tennis courts and fitness areas should be busy with people getting their outdoor exercise again this long weekend, as long as they keep physically distanced.

Following Ontario’s go-ahead yesterday, the city is reopening its outdoor recreational amenities — with public health restrictions in place — as of May 22.

New locations for speed cameras

The city is moving its 50 automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices to begin a third round of ticketing in June.

The ASE devices, commonly called speed cameras or photo radar, have until recently been located on Erskine Avenue and Thorncliffe Park Drive in Don Valley West ward.

The new locations where you’ll have to watch your speeding in this area are:

Blythwood Road near Blyth Hill Road

Leslie Street south of Lawrence Avenue East

Briefs

SUBWAY CLOSURE : Service on between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations will close May 15–16 for maintenance. Shuttle buses will operate. The Old York Mills Road entrance to York Mills Station and the automatic entrances at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue for Lawrence Station will be closed but you can use other station entrances.

: Service on between Sheppard-Yonge and St Clair stations will close May 15–16 for maintenance. Shuttle buses will operate. The Old York Mills Road entrance to York Mills Station and the automatic entrances at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue for Lawrence Station will be closed but you can use other station entrances. COVID-19 AT GROCER: Two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Loblaws, 3501 Yonge St., north of Lawrence Avenue, the company reported today. The last days the employees worked was recorded as May 2 and 4.

13 charges after police chase man said to be armed

It began with police trying to stop a suspected stolen vehicle in the Yorkdale Mall area. Which led to a police car being rammed, a chase on foot, recovery of a gun and ammunition — and an arrest on 13 counts.

Police crackdown on gatherings starts today

If you’re getting together in our parks or in your party rooms with friends or family who don’t live with you, watch out for the cops. They’re taking the latest prohibition against large gatherings — indoors and outdoors — quite seriously.

Like other divisions, 32 and 33 Divisions have even formed special units to find, break up and fine large groups flouting the rules. (The fines can surpass $10,000.)

COVID case found at Longo’s York Mills

Longo’s reported today a customer-facing employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at its York Mills store, 808 York Mills Rd. near Leslie Street. The employee’s last day on the the job was April 7, Longo’s says.

Reminder: Yonge line shut down for weekend

Not that you should be out and about this weekend anyway, but this is a reminder there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair and Finch stations tomorrow and Sunday. The closure is to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction and work on the line’s signal system, the TTC says.

All Toronto schools shut down

Only yesterday Toronto Public Health advised the closing of 20 schools across Toronto for COVID investigations. Today the rest of Toronto’s elementary, middle and secondary schools are shuttered on the orders of Toronto’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Students are to transition to remote learning which is to continue until April 18 — although this end date may also be extended, TPH warns. See the full story.

Weekend subway shutdown on Yonge line

There will be no subway service on the Yonge Street line between St. Clair and Finch stations on April 10 and 11, the Toronto Transit Commission has announced. The shutdown is to accommodate Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction but the TTC will take advantage of the closure to work on the Automatic Train Control signal system project.

Shuttle buses will operate.

All affected stations, except North York Centre Station, will stay open for the purchase of PRESTO fares and connection to other subway and surface routes.

At the York Mills Station, the Old York Mills Road entrance will be closed. And at Lawrence Station, the automatic entrances at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue will also be closed.

City golf courses to open Thursday

Don Valley Golf Course at 4200 Yonge Street is among the city-run courses to open Thursday, several days ahead of schedule.

The city announced all five of its golf courses are opening for the 2021 season on April 1.

Guidelines have been developed in consultation with Toronto Public Health, including physical distancing between golfers and disinfection of equipment and surfaces, the city said in a press release today.

Tee times will be 10 minutes apart, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at dusk. Tee times are expected to sell out quickly, so residents are encouraged to book early. (Call Don Valley at 416-392-2465.)

Southbound Avenue Road closures

The southbound lane of Avenue Road at Cortleigh Boulevard, in the Lytton Park area, is to be shut down as of today for more than a month, the city says. The unspecified construction work causing the closure is estimated to continue until April 30.

Lanes closed on Lawrence East

Eastbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue are closed at 755 Lawrence Ave. East, just west of Leslie Street, until May 31, the city says. The closure is due to loading and offloading of machinery and material for construction. Two-way traffic is maintained, using westbound lanes, during the closure.

New locations coming for photo radar

You have until May to improve your driving on Blythwood Road, near Blyth Hill Road, and on Leslie Street, south of Lawrence Avenue East. That’s when the city’s automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices will be moved to these locations to catch speeding drivers in Don Valley West ward. This will be the third locations for the ASEs. They are currently snapping pictures and issuing tickets from their sites on Thorncliffe Park Drive and Erskine Avenue.

How safe do you feel? Tell the city

The deadline is approaching to fill out the SafeTO survey. The city wants to know the level of safety and wellbeing you feel in your community, and your priorities for the SafeTO plan to guide social systems — like community services, healthcare, policing — in serving Torontonians.

The online survey, which should take less than 10 minutes, is to be completed before March 12.

