East-end neighbourhoods now among worst hit by COVID

East enders may have gotten used to seeing high numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in nearby high-risk neighbourhoods like Thorncliffe and Flemingdon parks, but they may be surprised to find the pandemic is now raging more dangerously closer to home.

The current figures shown by Toronto Public Health on the interactive COVID-19 map indicate several east end communities are among the worst-hit areas in Toronto.

Over the past 21 days, Old East York has had 227 cases per 100,000 population, according to the map as of Dec. 10.

This compares poorly to the Thorncliffe and Flemingdon areas just north across the Don Valley with respectively 213 and 96 cases per 100,000.

More rates from the east end: Playter Estates-Danforth 167, East York-Danforth 157, Woodbine-Lumsden 153 and O’Connor-Parkview 107.

Perhaps, it’s not coincidental that east-end schools have also been among those picked out by Toronto Public health for having outbreaks of COVID-19.

Local schools to have recent outbreaks include Cosburn Middle School in the centre of the Old East York area and Gordon A. Brown Middle School in O’Connor-Parkview.

Wilkinson Junior Public School in the East York-Danforth area was shut down by TPH on Sunday after an outbreak was discovered a week ago.

It remains closed, according to the Toronto District School Board site today.

Third highest in city

South of Danforth Avenue, the situation is better with the worst-hit area being Blake-Jones with 116 cases per 100,000 residents.

Next are South Riverdale with 90, Greenwood-Coxwell 83, and the Beaches with 74.

To judge by the map, Old East York has the third highest 21-day rate in the city, behind only Clanton Park in the hard-hit northwest part of Toronto and Humber Heights-Westmount in the west end.

About this article: