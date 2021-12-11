First-degree murder charge for Leaside Park shooting of April 2020

A man has been charged with first-degree murder for a shooting more than 20 months ago outside the Leaside Park Outdoor Pool in Thorncliffe Park.

Police announced an arrest in the homicide investigation yesterday afternoon.

On April 5, 2020, at about 10:42 p.m., police were called to the area near Overlea Boulevard and Millwood Road to investigate shots reported by local residents.

They found 16-year-old Nazirullah Abdul-Rashid with serious gunshot wounds in a vehicle that had crashed into the public swimming pool at 5 Leaside Park Dr.,

Despite paramedics’ attempts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Dec. 9, 2021, police arrested Salman Jogiyat, 20, of Toronto and he was charged with first-degree murder.

He was to appear in court Dec. 10.

