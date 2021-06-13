121 charges laid against man for alleged vehicle break-ins

Police have charged a man with 121 counts of theft and mischief to automobiles after a reported seven-month spree of vehicle break-ins in the Annex and downtown areas.

The man was arrested on June 12 after a lengthy lengthy investigation by the 14 Division major crime unit identified a suspect.

Execution of a search warrant led to officers seizing a large amount of evidence from his home, police said.

The alleged incidents include:

33 vehicles broken into in the lowest level of a building’s parking garage near Spadina Road and Bernard Avenue on Nov. 17.

a vehicle broken into in a parking garage near Bathurst street and Wellington Avenue on Jan. 18.

two vehicles broken into in the underground parking garage of a building near King Street West and Stafford Street o0n March 28.

five vehicles broken into in the parking garage of a condominium building near Bathurst and Wellington again on April 20.

three vehicles broken into in the underground parking garage of a building King Street West and Shaw Street on April 27.

four vehicles broken into in the parking garage of a building in the Bathurst and Wellington area again on June 1.

six vehicles broken into the parking garage of a building near Front Street West and Bathurst Street on June 2.

42 vehicles broken into in a parking garage in the Spadina and Bernard area again.

Police say a total of 115 vehicles were broken into, causing about $88,848 in damage.

Jose Manuel Freitas, 54, of Toronto faces 115 counts of mischief to automobiles and six counts of of theft from automobiles.

He is to appear in court June 13 via video link.

