23 neighbourhoods free of new COVID cases despite uptick

As many as 23 communities in Toronto have fended off any new cases of COVID-19 over the past three weeks, according to city figures as of July 23.

While this may sound great, it’s actually not as good as a couple of days earlier.

At that time the city announced 31 neighbourhoods had reported no cases over three weeks, for the first time this year.

However, some neighbourhoods have reported one or two new cases since then. The most notable example is Thorncliffe Park, a former hotspot for the virus over the past year, which boast zero cases as of July 21. Now the city is listing a new case in the area.

This reflects a slight uptick in cases across Ontario and especially in Toronto in recent days, credited to the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus taking hold.

The best and the worst neighbourhoods

Here are the communities in the Streeter coverage area that the Toronto neighbourhood map lists as having no new cases in the 21 days up to July 23:

Broadview North

Casa Loma

Danforth

Greenwood-Coxwell

Lawrence Park North

Lawrence Park South

Old East York

Playter Estates-Danfroth

Rosedale-Moore Park

University

Woodbine-Lumsden

Wychwood

Yonge-Eglinton

Yonge-St. Clair

Yorkdale-Glen Park

Among the worst-hit areas over the past three weeks are the Church-Yonge Corridor with eight new cases, Oakwood Village with seven, the Woodbine Corridor with seven, Flemingdon Park with six and The Annex with six.

