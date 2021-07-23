Streeter

148 Avenue Road street level plan
SUBMITTED TO CITY OF TORONTO STREET LEVEL: Artist's rendering shows the 148 Avenue Road project, as seen from Davenport Road. The three-storey podium of the new building includes some of the previous buildings' facade.
35-storey condo tower planned for 148 Avenue Road

Developer seeks zoning bylaw amendment from city for building at Davenport corner

A developer is seeking a zoning by-law amendment to let them erect a 35-storey condominium tower at Avenue and Davenport roads.

The new building, designated 148 Avenue Rd., would be built on the five properties on the northwest corner of the intersection with addresses of 148–156 Avenue Rd. and 224–234 Davenport Road.

Currently on the properties stand two and three-storey retail buildings, including premises for Stanley Wagman Antiques, the Avenue Diner, Super convenience store and Sushi Avenue restaurant.

148 Avenue Road existing buildings
Google, September 2020WHAT’S THERE NOW: View from Davenport Road shows three of the existing businesses on the site of the planned tower. The facade of the furthest left building, the home of Wagman Antiques, is to be kept.

The new tower is to be raised above a street-level, three-storey podium keeping some of the old building facades, according to the plan received by the city on July 9.

148 Avenue Road tower
Submitted to City of TorontoTHE TOWER: Artist’s rendering shows condominium highrise tower.

Luxury condos

Most of the tower is to be devoted to 355 residential units, totalling more than 25,295 square metres of floor area, with less than 375 square metres for non-residential uses, in the proposal by Tribute Communities and Greybrook Realty Partners.

Greybrook announced in January it was raising $41.8 million to acquire the five properties and, with its partner Tribute, to develop the property into a luxury highrise condominium residence.

Also included in the plan is a public art installation at the intersection and an open public space on Davenport, leading in to a courtyard for building residents.

 

