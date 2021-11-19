38 of city’s outdoor ice rinks to open this month

A sure sign of winter coming: you can strap on your skates for a spin on one of Toronto’s outdoor ice rinks as early as a week tomorrow.

You’ll have a choice of 38 to choose from across the city, including one or more in your immediate community.

That’s how many of the city’s outdoor rinks will open Nov. 27, weather permitting, Mayor John Tory announced yesterday.

Another 13 rinks are to follow a week later — on Dec. 4.

And maybe the best news for skaters is they’ll no longer need to make reservations, as they did last winter.

In line with provincial COVID-19 precautions though, change rooms will be available for only 50 per cent capacity. So you may be best advised to show up at the rink dressed for skating.

“Our progress fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and getting people vaccinated has allowed us to open up our outdoor ice rinks to more people and more activities including the return of shinny,” Tory said in a press release. “I know Toronto residents are ready to jump into winter and make the most of the City’s parks and other recreational activities.”

However, the city website says you must complete the Ontario Ministry of Health screening before going to any arena, outdoor rink or community centre “and if you do not pass the screening, you should not visit.”

Masks are not required while you’re on the ice at an outdoor rink.

This season, the outdoor rinks will operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will be open for free leisure skate, as well as shinny, instructional programs and permits.

Here are the outdoor rinks and the dates they’re to open in Streeter communities:

Beaches-Leslieville

Greenwood Park, 1509 Greenwood Ave., Nov. 27

Jimmie Simpson Park, 870 Queen Street E., Dec. 4

Kew Gardens, 2075 Queen St. E., Nov. 27

Central Toronto

Alexandra Park/Harry Gairey, 275 Bathurst St., Nov. 27

College Park, 420 Yonge St., Nov. 27

Ramsden Park, 1020 Yonge St., Nov. 27

Regent Park, 480 Shuter St., Nov. 27

Rosedale Park, 20 Schofield Ave., Nov. 27

Ryerson Community Park, 50 Gould St., Dec. 4

Trinity Bellwoods Park, 790 Queen St. W., Nov. 27

Davenport

Campbell Avenue Playground, 225 Campbell Ave., Dec. 4

Giovanni Caboto, 1367 St. Clair Ave. W., Nov. 27

Wallace Emerson Park, 1260 Dufferin St., Nov. 27

Don Valley

Broadlands Community Centre, 19 Castlegrove Blvd., Nov. 27

Forest Hill

Cedarvale Park, 443 Arlington Ave., Nov. 27

Lawrence West

Glen Long Community Centre, 35 Glen Long Ave., Nov. 27

Ledbury Park, 160 Ledbury St., Nov. 27

North Toronto

Hodgson Public School Grounds, 276 Davisville Ave., Nov. 27

North Toronto Memorial Community Recreation Centre/Eglinton Park, 200 Eglinton Ave. W., Nov. 27

Riverdale-East York

Dieppe Park, 455 Cosburn Ave., Nov. 27

Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Ave. , Nov. 27

Riverdale Park East, 550 Broadview Ave., Nov. 27

Withrow Park, 725 Logan Ave., Nov. 27

You can create a community rink too

Community and neighbourhood groups may also apply until Dec. 31 to maintain natural ice rinks in local parks.

The city provides access to water, snow shovels, lighting where available, public signage, and instructions on building and maintaining rinks.

Applications to make natural ice rinks are available online.

