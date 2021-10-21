81-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles

An 81-year-old man was struck by two vehicles and killed while crossing O’Connor Drive east of Pape Avenue on Tuesday, police reported yesterday.

On Oct. 19 at about 9:36 p.m., the man reportedly was crossing O’Connor toward the north side when he was first struck by a black 2011 Porsche Panamera travelling eastbound on O’Connor, east of Pape Avenue.

The collision threw the pedestrian into the opposite lanes where he was also hit by a 2018 Acura RDX.

Initial police reports on social media indicated the man was trapped under a vehicle and passersby were unable to pull him out.

Emergency responders managed to get him out under the car, but paramedics on the scene advised he was not breathing.

The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported shortly after 10 a.m.

The Porsche did not remain on the scene but the 82-year-old driver contacted police later. He is said to be cooperating in the the investigation.

The Acura, which remained on the scene, was driven by a 42-year-old male, police said.

Traffic Services is investigating. They have asked anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them.

