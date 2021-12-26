Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

20-year-old murder victim
Toronto Police HOMICIDE VICTIM: Caiwan Cunningham, 20, was found near Replin Road and Varna Drive suffering from gunshot wounds.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

20-year-old gunned down in Lawrence Heights on Christmas Eve

Pronounced dead at hospital after being found injured in Replin Road apartment apartment, three shooters suspected

0 Comment , , , ,

Homicide officers are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man after he was shot in Lawrence Heights on Christmas Eve.

The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Replin Road near Varna Drive when police responded to a call for a shooting at about 9:12 p.m.,  according to a police news release on Dec. 25 afternoon.

The victim was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Caiwan Cunningham, 20, of Toronto.

Cunningham was found in a stairwell of an apartment building on Replin Road, Duty Insp. Michael Williams told media on the scene early on Dec. 24.

Three other men wearing dark clothing are thought to have approached the stairwell and fired gunshots through a window at Cunningham and others who were in the stairwell, he said.

The shooters were reported to have fled south on Replin by foot.

Investigators are carrying out inquiries in the area and seeking video footage of the area to learn the full circumstances of the occurrence.

Anyone who may have seen Cunningham, or who may have heard or witnessed anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Dec 26 2021 9:17 am
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Curbing dangerous cyclists

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Curbing dangerous cyclists

Force sees familiar face at 53 Division

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Force sees familiar face at 53 Division
missing man believed dead

Man missing in East York now believed dead, another man charged

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Man missing in East York now believed dead, another man charged

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *