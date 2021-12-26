20-year-old gunned down in Lawrence Heights on Christmas Eve

Homicide officers are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man after he was shot in Lawrence Heights on Christmas Eve.

The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Replin Road near Varna Drive when police responded to a call for a shooting at about 9:12 p.m., according to a police news release on Dec. 25 afternoon.

The victim was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Caiwan Cunningham, 20, of Toronto.

SHOOTING:

Replin Rd + Flemington Rd

* 2021-12-24 9:14 pm *

– Reports of a man shot

– Injuries very serious

– Police located victim

– Emergency run to hospital

– Victim succumbed to injuries

– Pronounced in hospital

– Homicide Unit now investigating#GO2477849

^dh pic.twitter.com/Ls3h1mx90z — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 25, 2021

Cunningham was found in a stairwell of an apartment building on Replin Road, Duty Insp. Michael Williams told media on the scene early on Dec. 24.

Three other men wearing dark clothing are thought to have approached the stairwell and fired gunshots through a window at Cunningham and others who were in the stairwell, he said.

The shooters were reported to have fled south on Replin by foot.

Investigators are carrying out inquiries in the area and seeking video footage of the area to learn the full circumstances of the occurrence.

Anyone who may have seen Cunningham, or who may have heard or witnessed anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

