93 charges filed against man in child luring investigation

On March 10, members of Toronto police’s sex crime unit — child exploitation section — executed a search warrant at an address near Wynford Drive and the Don Valley Parkway. As a result, they charged a man with 25 offences.

However, the number of charges more than tripled after further investigation onto online child luring.

After an arrest Sept. 14, another 68 charges were added.

The 36-year-old Toronto man now faces 93 charges.

“It is a very significant arrest for the Toronto Police Service,” said Meaghan Gray, police media relations specialist.

But “it is not unusual for us to make an arrest, continue the investigation — which often includes identifying more victims, gathering and reviewing evidence — and then lay additional charges,” Gray said.

Police alleged the man used several online profiles to lure children into sending him sexually exploitative photos and videos.

The man may not have used his real photo online and used multiple online identities, they said. Those identities include “Brett Barr,” “_bretts.backup.098,” “mlgg.ggamer._,” “brettspamz098” and at least 15 others.

More victims possible, police warn

Ramanan Pathmanathan faces charges including 18 counts of luring a child, nine counts of invitation to sexual touching, 10 counts of making child pornography, six counts of extortion, 10 counts of criminal harassment, and related charges.

He appeared in court Sept. 14.

Police said the investigation is continuing and there may be more victims.

“It’s too early in the investigation to comment on final numbers,” Gray said.

