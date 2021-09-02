Streeter

John Manion homicide victim
Toronto Police MURDER VICTIM: John Manion, 77, died of his injuries on Aug. 29, police say.
Aggravated assault case now a homicide investigation

Victim succumbed to injuries, one of two suspects identified

A three-week-old assault investigation has been taken over by the Toronto Police homicide squad following the death of the elderly victim.

The deceased has been identified as John Manion, 77, of Toronto.

He was the apparent victim of an aggravated assault near Woodbine and Danforth avenues in the East Danforth area on the afternoon of Aug. 6.

Story continues after ad

As late as Aug. 26 he was reported to be in hospital with “critical injuries” but police today announced he succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 29.

After the alleged assault, police released an image of a woman wanted in the investigation but they later withdrew the picture and said she was no longer a suspect.

Instead, two other people were reported to be wanted in the investigation and their photos were released to help identify them.

updated homicide suspects
Toronto PoliceWANTED: Police released updated photos of couple sought in homicide investigation.

One of them has been identified as Arja Duffy, 41, of Toronto.

She is wanted for manslaughter, police say.

She has been described as being in her late thirties to early forties and 5-foot-5, and having a medium build, with long dark hair in a ponytail.

Police say she is considered violent and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone seeing her is asked to call 911 immediately.

A male suspect, also wanted, has not been identified.

He has been described as being tall and in his thirties, and having a thin build and short brown hair.

