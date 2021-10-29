Streeter

guns and drugs seized b y poli ce
Toronto Police SEIZED: Some of the drugs and firearms Toronto police allege were found in search.
Arrest in Church and Gerrard area leads police to guns and drugs haul

Man faces 22 charges after arrest for allegedly possessing two loaded firearms

A firearms investigation has resulted in police bringing 22 charges against a man arrested near Church and Gerrard streets Wednesday.

The police Gun and Gang Task Force arrested the man alleged to possess two loaded firearms in the area on Oct. 27.

But a search warrant executed near Burnhamthorpe Road and Hurontario Street, Mississauga allegedly turned up much more than that — an additional three firearms and narcotics.

Altogether, the weapons reported seized by police include a Glock 30S .45-calibre pistol, a Glock 19 9-millimetre pistol, a Taurus G2C 9mm, a Glock 26 9mm, a Glock 23 -40-calibre, and 99 rounds of ammunition.

Drugs reportedly seized were more than 69 grams of crystal meth , more than 2,746 gramps of cocaine, and nearly 3,000 grams of fentanyl.

Multiple charges

Trevon Bryan, 22, of Toronto faces 22 charges, including five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possessing a loaded firearm and charges of possessing methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in court at College Park Oct. 28 via video.

