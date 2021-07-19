Arrest made after alleged sexual assault in Thorncliffe elevator

A 24-year-old man was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement after an alleged attack Sunday in an apartment building elevator in Thorncliffe Park.

The arrest was made the same day as the alleged assault, according to police.

At 10:54 a.m. on July 18, officers responded to a call for a sexual assault at 43 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

It was reported a 40-year-old woman got on the elevator with a man unknown to her and, when the elevator doors closed, he exposed himself.

The woman reportedly tried to leave the elevator but the man allegedly pulled her back into the elevator and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the building.

Images released

At 6:45 p.m. police released a statement identifying a suspect by name and age and gave a description of the man as 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, with brown hair and a trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a dark Bench shirt, a dark Adidas track top with a zipper, a gold necklace with a pendant, grey track pants and white runners, police said.

They also released several images of a man they were seeking.

The arrest later on the day was reported in a police news release July 19.

A Toronto man, 24, faces charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement, failing to comply with probation orders and failing to comply with a release order.

He is scheduled to appear in court July 20.

