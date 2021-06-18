Bayview back on list of weekend road closures

Apparently the walking and cycling communities have not taken kindly to being restricted to the pathways alongside Bayview Avenue during ActiveTO’s weekend road closures.

The southern end of the road is back on the list of roads closed to vehicles this weekend.

“City staff have listened to the community and carefully planned to fully open south Bayview Avenue to cyclists and pedestrians to expand beyond the Bayview multi-use trail,” Mayor John Tory said in a city statement released yesterday.

Story continues after ad

Bayview will be fully closed between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, as well as River Street between Bayview and Spruce Street, from 6 a.m. on June 19 to 9 p.m. on June 20.

Also closed during those hours, as in previous weeks, will be the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue.

Roads in High Park will be also closed to vehicles, starting at about 11 p.m. on June 18 until about 7 a.m. on June 21, as it too has been in recent weeks.

After the full closure of Bayview for ActiveTO weekends was discontinued in late May, some have complained online that ActiveTO was being scaled back.

Several people noted that since then the south end of Bayview attracted neither pedestrians and cyclists to its multi-use trails, nor vehicles to the traffic lanes on weekends.

About this article: