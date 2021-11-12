Cabbagetown marks Remembrance Day with service in the street

It was a small and short, but moving, ceremony yesterday, as Cabbagetown marked Nov. 11 with remembrance in the street.

Nearly 100 people gathered on the northeast corner of Carlton and Parliament streets for the Remembrance Day service, the first ever organized by the Cabbagetown BIA.

BIA executive director Virginia Gallop delivered a speech on fallen military personnel who have called the area their home, including 25-year-old Corporal Ainsworth Dyer, who grew up in Regent Park.

Dyer was killed in Afghanistan in 2002 and was buried with full military honours in the Necropolis Cemetery in Cabbagetown.

Gallop told the story of Dyer’s life and concluded with, “I ask you to remember aloud or silently any service man or woman you would care to mention.”

Also present at the 45-minute ceremony were Toronto Centre councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam and provincial Liberal candidate David Morris.

Last Post was performed on trumpet and the crowd observed the traditional minute of silence.

