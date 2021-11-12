Streeter

Cabbagetown BIA head speaks
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter MOVING STORY: Cabbagetown BIA director Virginia Gallop relates the life and death of Corporal Ainsworth Dyer, who grew up in Regent Park.
Cabbagetown marks Remembrance Day with service in the street

BIA organizes event paying tribute to fallen from Cabbagetown area

It was a small and short, but moving, ceremony yesterday, as Cabbagetown marked Nov. 11 with remembrance in the street.

Nearly 100 people gathered on the northeast corner of Carlton and Parliament streets for the Remembrance Day service, the first ever organized by the Cabbagetown BIA.

BIA executive director Virginia Gallop delivered a speech on fallen military personnel who have called the area their home, including 25-year-old Corporal Ainsworth Dyer, who grew up in Regent Park.

Dyer was killed in Afghanistan in 2002 and was buried with full military honours in the Necropolis Cemetery in Cabbagetown.

A veteran at Cabbagetown Remembrance Day event
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterA VETERAN REMEMBERS: Nearly 100 people of all ages gathered on Cabbagetown streets to remember the local fallen.

Gallop told the story of Dyer’s life and concluded with, “I ask you to remember aloud or silently any service man or woman you would care to mention.”

Also present at the 45-minute ceremony were Toronto Centre councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam and provincial Liberal candidate David Morris.

Last Post was performed on trumpet and the crowd observed the traditional minute of silence.

Last Post played at Cabbagetown service
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterTHE LAST POST played on trumpet at the Cabbagetown remembrance service.
Nov 12 2021
