Charges laid in investigation of two assaults called hate-motivated

A man has been arrested after two alleged assaults police are treating as hate-motivated — one in midtown’s Deer Park area and one at downtown’s Stanley Park.

The arrest came on July 10 after officers responded to a call for an assault near Yonge and Glen Elm streets at about 10:30 a.m., police said in a news release today.

It was reported a person was walking south on Yonge when a man walking north showed him a non-permanent drawing of a swastika on his chest and then yelled anti-Semitic slurs toward a group of people. When the person confronted the man about his language, the person was punched multiple times by the man.

Story continues after ad

Police said they located the man a short distance away and charged him with assault.

A video shared by the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto on July 15 shows part of the incident on Yonge Street.

Mayor John Tory released a statement saying he was shocked by the reports of the anti-Semitic attacks.

As I have made very clear on many different occasions, anti-Semitism has absolutely no place in our city. It shocks me that I’m faced with having to say it again after the recent footage of a man harassing and assaulting members of Toronto’s Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/UukfKBqVqd — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 15, 2021

The same man had been arrested July 6 after a similar incident in a different part of town.

At 8 a.m., police attended a call at Stanley Park near King Street West and Walnut Avenue where it was reported a man with a non-permanent drawing of a swastika on his chest was yelling anti-Semitic slurs at an individual. The man then threw an object at a person.

He was located and arrested nearby, police said.

The UJA also shared video of part of that confrontation.

In that case the man identified as Michael Park, 32, of Toronto, was charged with assault with a weapon, interference with the use and enjoyment of a park by others, and using profane or abusive language in a park, the latter two being infringements of the Toronto Municipal Code.

After consultation with their hate crime unit, police said both incidents are being treated as hate-motivated.

Park attended court on July 10 and scheduled next to appear in court July 15 via video.

About this article: