City recreation programs back, but you’ll need to be vaccinated

Proof of vaccination will be required for most people involved in the city’s fall recreation programs with registration opening this weekend.

This fall marks the return of regular recreation programming, largely suspended since March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor John Tory announced yesterday.

“I’m pleased to be able to welcome Toronto residents back to our community recreation centres this fall,” Tory said. “This is another sign of the progress we are making fighting this pandemic and safely reopening.”

Registration opens on Sept. 25 in Etobicoke, York and Scarborough and on Sept. 28 in North York, Toronto and East York.

Programs are to begin Oct. 16.

Participants, visitors and spectators age 12 and older will be required to show the provincial proof of vaccination and personal identification for many programs in indoor areas of city fitness centres, including arenas, pools, gymnasiums, weight rooms, arenas, pools, meeting rooms and other spaces, according to the city news release on Tory’s announcement.

Public health measures

Exceptions to the vaccination requirement include children under 12, patrons under 18 years actively participating in organized sport, authorized medical exceptions and patrons entering a facility solely to make a payment or register for a program, or to use the washroom.

Public health measures, such as health screening, masking and physical distancing, will also continue.

Registration can done online starting at 7 a.m. on Sept. 25 or 28 or by phone at (416) 396-7378.

Five community centre locations will also be open on registration dates for in-person registration. (See times and locations.)

