Forest Hill scene of one of five outbfreaks
Google, September 2020 STILL OPEN: In-person education continues at Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public while Toronto Public Health investigates COVID-19 cases at the school.
COVID-19 outbreaks reported at three schools in and around Forest Hill

Among five schools where Toronto Public Health is investigating new outbreaks

Three schools in the Forest Hill and midtown areas are among five schools being kept open despite Toronto Public Health identifying them on Nov. 30 as having COVID-19 outbreaks.

TPH said two or more COVID cases have been confirmed — the definition of an outbreak — in schools including Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public School at 78 Dunloe Rd., Holy Rosary Catholic School at 308 Tweedsmuir Ave., and Eitz Chaim Schools at 1 Viewmount Ave.

The other two schools are in Scarborough.

All five are to remain open to in-person learning.

“We’re carefully investigating and following our process of working with our school community to notify close contacts and ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested,” TPH said in the announcement.

The Toronto District School Board’s COVID-19 Advisories page lists Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public School with five active cases among students and none among staff as of this morning.

This follows the earlier shutting down of another school in the area with four confirmed cases.

TPH temporarily closed McMurrich Junior Public School at 115 Winona Dr. in Wychwood, as of Monday after three active cases and one resolved case of COVID-19 were reported. As of this morning, that school lists six active cases among students and one case resolved.

The Scarborough schools in the most recent announcement are Dorset Park Public School with one confirmed case listed on the school board site today and Knob Hill Public School with three active cases among students and one resolved case.

TPH said that all four schools remain open to in-person learning. Public health staff are working with the schools to notify contacts and ask them to isolate.

Posted: Dec 3 2021 9:23 am
