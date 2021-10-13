Elderly pedestrian struck by bus on Lawrence

An 86-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries yesterday after being hit by a bus on Lawrence Avenue West near Duplex Avenue, police said in a news release this morning.

On Oct. 12 about 2 p.m., the woman was reported to have been standing on the south sidewalk of Lawrence and have stepped onto the street, when a passing bus struck her.

The TTC, operated by a 43-year-old driver, was heading eastbound on Lawrence, west of Duplex, police said.

Story continues after ad

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

An earlier social media post by police indicated the woman may have fallen on the road before she was struck by the bus.

COLLISION:

Duplex Ave & Lawrence Ave W

– time of call 1:59 p.m.

– reports that an elderly woman fell and was struck by a TTC bus

– police o/s

– woman taken to hospital by @TorontoMedics in life-threatening condition

– @TrafficServices investigating#GO1960285

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 12, 2021

Lawrence was temporarily closed to traffic between Duplex and Greer Road for the investigation by Traffic Services.

They have asked anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them.

About this article: