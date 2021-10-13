Streeter

Ambulance for man hit by bus
Streeter file photo HIT BY BUS: A man, 87, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Elderly pedestrian struck by bus on Lawrence

Woman sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

An 86-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries yesterday after being hit by a bus on Lawrence Avenue West near Duplex Avenue, police said in a news release this morning.

On Oct. 12 about 2 p.m., the woman was reported to have been standing on the south sidewalk of Lawrence and have stepped onto the street, when a passing bus struck her.

The TTC, operated by a 43-year-old driver, was heading eastbound on Lawrence, west of Duplex, police said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital.

An earlier social media post by police indicated the woman may have fallen on the road before she was struck by the bus.

Lawrence was temporarily closed to traffic between Duplex and Greer Road for the investigation by Traffic Services.

They have asked anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them.

