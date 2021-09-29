Streeter

fatal fire at Millwood Road apartment
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter FIRE SCENE: Broken windows show the ground-floor apartment in a Millwood condo building where fire erupted and a woman lost her life.
Elderly woman dead after fire at Millwood Road condo

Cause being investigated for deadly two-alarm fire in Leaside

An elderly woman has died today after a two-alarm fire in a five-storey condominium building at 955 Millwood Rd. at Southvale Drive in Leaside.

Window at Millwood Road fire
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterFIRE INSIDE: The inside of the unit that burned in fire can be seen through broken windows.

Firefighters responded to a call from an alarm company shortly before 1 a.m. and found fire and thick black smoke coming from a first-floor unit of the building, District Chief Stephan Powell said.

A woman was pulled from an apartment and the fire, confined to the unit, was knocked down quickly, Powell said.

Paramedics performed emergency measures on the woman, described as in her 80s, and she was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, but she was later declared dead.

The building was evacuated and Millwood Road was shut down by police between Southvale and Randolph Road.

Fought through smoke and heat

Twenty-nine firefighting units were dispatched to the site, Toronto Fire Services reported.

“Upon arrival our crews were met with heavy smoke and a working fire in one of the units on the first floor,” acting fire chief Jim Jessop said in a press conference at the building at 11 a.m. today. “First responding crews fought their way through the smoke and the heat to perform their primary search.”

They rescued on one occupant of the unit who was taken by paramedics to hospital “where unfortunately the occupant was recently pronounced deceased,” he said.

Jim Jessop at site of Millwood Road fire
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterON THE SCENE: Standing before the Millwood Road building, acting fire chief gave condolences and commended first responders.

The identity of the deceased and information about the cause of the fire have not been released yet.

An investigation has begun by fire, police and the Ontario fire marshall’s office to uncover the fire’s origins, Jessop said.

Jessop extended condolences on behalf of Toronto Fires Services to those affected by the fire and he commended the work of emergency responders.

“These fires have a significant toll on not only the occupants, friends and family of the building, but also the first responders that were called,” he said. “All three emergency services last night performed admirably … and did their absolute best, with the hope of a better outcome.”
Toronto fire chief Matthew Pegg expressed condolences on social media.

Mayor John Tory and local city councillor Jaye Robinson also expressed condolences on social media to the family and loved ones of the woman who died in the tragic fire.

955 Millwood Road
Google, November 2020THE BUILDING: A woman died after a fire in this condominium building at 955 Millwood Rd. in Leaside.

 

This story has been updated with photos and with comments from acting chief Jessop since its first publication.

