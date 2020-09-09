Eleven arrests in Thorncliffe guns, drugs and murder busts

Ten Toronto residents and one Cambridge person have been arrested and face dozens guns, drug and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Another two are still wanted, after police executed warrants at nine Toronto and three Cambridge addresses on Sept. 3, police reported in a press conference and news release today.

Under the codename Project Compound, the Gun and Gang Task Force and other police teams jointly investigated shooting incidents in the Thorncliffe Park area from late 2019 through 2020, Det. Sgt. Richard Harris told the video press conference.

So far a total of 95 charges have been laid in Project Compound, including several counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unauthorized possession of firearms, trafficking and laundering.

“The arrests today significantly disrupt gun and gang activity that has been jeopardizing community safety in that area and in other areas of the city,” said Supt. Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement section in the news release.

Among the items police say they seized in the raids were seven firearms, more than $100,000 in cash (alleged to be proceeds of crime) and controlled substances, including one-half kilogram of cocaine, 18 pounds of marijuana, 65 grams of fentanyl, and MDMA.

Police said the investigation was a direct response to an increase in firearm-related violence affecting Thorncliffe Park and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

Criminal organization alleged

Leading the list of those arrested is Salman Jogiyat, 19, of Toronto, who faces 14 charges including two counts of attempted murder, eight counts of conspiring to commit murder, robbery with a firearm, break and enter, and four counts of participating in a criminal organization — 43 counts in all.

The investigation focused on the alleged criminal activities of Jogiyat and his associates, police said. They worked with “internal and external partners as well with members of the community” to bring Jogiyat in, they said in the news release.

“It is alleged that this group purposefully set out to commit violent acts against targeted individuals for the sole purpose of monetary gain and retribution.”

Also arrested were:

Moosa Jogiyat, 20, of Toronto, on four charges, including conspiracy to commit murder,

Mothusi Sebape, 25, of Toronto, on five charges, including conspiracy to commit murder,

Sufyan Jogiyat, 25, of Toronto, on four charges, including conspiracy to commit murder,

Saleha Jogiyat, 24, of Toronto, on four charges, including conspiracy to commit murder,

Ryan Ally, 31, of Toronto, on seven charges, including participating in a criminal organization,

Aun Ali, 21, of Toronto, on four charges, including conspiracy to commit murder,

Hasna Amir, 19, of Cambridge, on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder,

Justin Ramroop, 22, of Toronto, on four charges, including participating in a criminal organization,

Abid Patel, 19, of Toronto, on four charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, and

Daniyal Bakharia, 20, of Toronto, on two charges including trafficking a Schedule I substance.

They are to appear in in court on Oct. 6 and Nov. 12.

Police are still seeking Toronto residents Sufyan Dadabhai, 26, wanted on three charges including conspiracy to commit murder, and Sadi Zalloum, 26, wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

The two men being sought are considered armed and dangerous, and should be approached, police say.

