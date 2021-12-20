Streeter

Townhouse fire
Video courtesy Abdi Kassim TOWNHOUSE FIRE: Video still shows the top floor of a home in Flemingdon Park on fire Nov. 19 while firefighters get neighbours out.
*FEATURED NEWS 

Fire rips through top floor of Flemingdon Park townhouse

No injuries reported in afternoon blaze on Grenoble Drive

Ontario’s Fire Marshal is investigating after a one-alarm blaze spread through the upper floor of a townhouse on Grenoble Drive, near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services were called at 3:30 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene six minutes later, Platoon Chief Steve Darling told Streeter.

When crews arrived, the upper floor was fully engulfed.

After the townhouse fire
Ameer Shash/StreeterAFTERMATH: Firefighters watch the building after the blaze had been extinguished.

“The building is a Toronto Community Housing building, and there were no occupants when fire crews arrived,” Darling said.

A tenant of the household was outside of the home when the fire occurred, he said.

Neighbouring residents were seen leaving their units to witness fire crews trying to control the situation.

A video by a resident, Abdi Kassim, shows the scene while the fire raged, shortly after firefighters arrived:

After the fire was knocked down, the home’s insulation panels were clearly visible. The home is currently cordoned off with police tape and, according to firefighters on the scene, the home is not habitable.

On Monday, several firefighters were present around the unit, parked on a pathway that leads to Grenoble.

Darling confirmed the Office of the Fire Marshal’s office has been called in for an investigation.

townhouse fire aftermath closeup
Ameer Shash/StreeterBURNT OUT: The top floor is completely gutted after the Nov. 19 fire.

It is uncertain how long the home is to be unoccupied.

 

 

Dec 20 2021
