Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Ashbridges Bay Park scene of fireworks attack
Google Three arrests were made and a boy hospitalized with stabbing wounds after fireworks attacks in Ashbridges Bay Park on June 13.
Edition: 
*FEATURED NEWS 

Fireworks attack led to stabbing, attempted murder, police say

16-year-old rushed to hospital unconscious after Ashbridges fight, St. Catharines man arrested

0 Comment , , , , ,

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital and a 24-year-old man was arrested after a fight in Ashbridges Bay Park that began with fireworks aimed at people, police report.

Responding to a call for a stabbing in the park yesterday at 9:16 p.m., officers reported seeing people firing Roman candle fireworks at others.

In the resulting fight, one man allegedly produced an “edged weapon” and stabbed a boy several times.

Story continues after ad

Rendered unconscious, the boy was rushed to hospital.

The man suspected of the stabbing fled but was captured by officers, police said.

The alleged weapon was also reported found.

Fireworks continued

Even while police were dealing with this incident in the park, some people allegedly continued to shoot fireworks at others.

As a large crowd had gathered, more officers and a mounted unit were brought in to disperse them, police reported on social media last evening.

Two males were observed firing Roman candles at people in the crowd, police said in today’s statement.

No serious injuries resulted but two boys, 16, were arrested for those incidents.

Livingston Bromwell, 24, of St. Catharines, faces a charge of attempted murder and is to appear in court via video link today.

Two boys face each face a charge of assault with a weapon and are to appear in court on Aug. 3.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jun 13 2021 2:24 pm
Filed in: *FEATURED  NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Teenager arrested for variety store holdup

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Teenager arrested for variety store holdup
attempted murder arrest

Local man charged with attempted murder after latest East York stabbing

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Local man charged with attempted murder after latest East York stabbing
Police car

Police chase armed man after Mercedes stolen, cruiser struck

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Police chase armed man after Mercedes stolen, cruiser struck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *