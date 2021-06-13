Fireworks attack led to stabbing, attempted murder, police say

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital and a 24-year-old man was arrested after a fight in Ashbridges Bay Park that began with fireworks aimed at people, police report.

Responding to a call for a stabbing in the park yesterday at 9:16 p.m., officers reported seeing people firing Roman candle fireworks at others.

In the resulting fight, one man allegedly produced an “edged weapon” and stabbed a boy several times.

Rendered unconscious, the boy was rushed to hospital.

The man suspected of the stabbing fled but was captured by officers, police said.

The alleged weapon was also reported found.

Fireworks continued

Even while police were dealing with this incident in the park, some people allegedly continued to shoot fireworks at others.

As a large crowd had gathered, more officers and a mounted unit were brought in to disperse them, police reported on social media last evening.

Two males were observed firing Roman candles at people in the crowd, police said in today’s statement.

No serious injuries resulted but two boys, 16, were arrested for those incidents.

Livingston Bromwell, 24, of St. Catharines, faces a charge of attempted murder and is to appear in court via video link today.

Two boys face each face a charge of assault with a weapon and are to appear in court on Aug. 3.

